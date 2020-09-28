 

GBG named KYC and AML leader by Chartis Research

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GBG (AIM: GBG) the global specialist in identity data intelligence, has been classified as a Category Leader for Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) software solutions, in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant, under its Financial Crime Risk Management Systems pillar.

 

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for KYC and AML Solutions 2020

 

GBG provides fraud and compliance management, identity verification and location data intelligence to over 20,000 customers worldwide. As a ChartisRisk Category Leader, GBG is recognised globally for its functionality, interconnectivity innovation and clear strategy for sustainable, profitable growth. Matched with high standards of customer experience in managing financial crimes, GBG's KYC and AML propositions are the leading solutions in the field.

Nick Brown, Group Managing Director at GBG, said, "We're thrilled to be among Chartis' category leaders in multiple categories. GBG has always focused on delivering innovation for our customers and recognition like this is a testament to the hard work and creativity of the team. This is particularly relevant now, as we respond to the global impact of COVID-19 both in terms of the speed of adoption of digital services and the inevitable rise in fraud as economies tighten. It's great to see GBG named as one of the best solution providers in KYC and AML categories and we're ready to help our customers safeguard and grow in these challenging times."

GBG provides the full range of omnichannel KYC capabilities worldwide, from biometric, document and identity verification to fraud detection and compliance solutions. GBG verifies billions of identities globally everyday, and offers a wide range of AML and customer due diligence (CDD) capabilities.

GBG recently won Cyber Risk Solution of the Year at the Asia Risk Awards 2020.

For more information about GBG's fraud and compliance solutions, click here.

Lauren James, Head of Communications, GBG
E: lauren.james@gbgplc.com

About GBG:

GBG offers a range of solutions that help organisations quickly validate and verify the identity and location of their customers.

Our market-leading technology, data and expertise help our customers improve digital access, deliver a seamless experience and establish trust so that they can transact quickly, safely and securely with their customers online.

Headquartered in the UK and with over 1,000 team members across 16 countries, we work with 20,000 customers in over 70 countries. Some of the world's best-known businesses rely on GBG to provide digital services and keep the economy moving, from US e-commerce giants to Asia's biggest banks and European household brands.

To find out more about how we help our clients establish trust with their customers, visit www.gbgplc.com/apac, follow us on Twitter @gbgplc or LinkedIn.

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1282711/GBG_Chartis_Research_KYC_AML_2020_Infographic.jpg



