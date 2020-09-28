Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announces Completion of Reorganization of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund into Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Goldman Sachs Asset Management (“GSAM”), investment adviser for the Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ) and Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) (together, the “Funds”), announced today that the reorganization of GMZ with and into GER (the “Reorganization”) was completed prior to the open of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 28, 2020.
When the New York Stock Exchange opens on Monday, September 28, 2020, shareholders of GMZ will hold newly issued common shares of GER, the aggregate net asset value (“NAV”) (not the market value) of which will equal the aggregate NAV (not the market value) of the common shares of GMZ held by such shareholders as of the valuation time specified in the Agreement and Plan of Reorganization (although such shareholders will receive cash for fractional common shares). The Reorganization was a tax-free event, and as a result, shareholders of GMZ and GER are not expected to recognize a gain or loss for federal income tax purposes as a result of the Reorganization (except any gain or loss that may result from the receipt of cash in lieu of fractional shares). Detailed information on the Reorganization is contained in the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus previously filed with the SEC.
The exchange rate was based on each Fund’s relative NAV per share as of September 25, 2020, as listed below:
|
Acquiring Fund
|
NAV per share
|
Conversion Ratio*
|
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER)
|
$8.12
|
N/A
|
Acquired Fund
|
|
|
Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ)
|
$10.63
|
1.309197
|
*GMZ NAV per share/GER NAV per share
|
|
GER issued approximately 8,363,886 new common shares in connection with the Reorganization, bringing the total number of its outstanding common shares to approximately 17,221,936. Following the closing of the Reorganization, GER’s total assets and NAV per share were approximately $139,791,208 and $8.12, respectively.
