Idera Pharmaceuticals Announces New U.S. Patent Coverage for Tilsotolimod Through September 2037

– Protects Method-of-Use in CRC and HNSCC –

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDRA) today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,772,907 (the ‘907 Patent) and allowed U.S. Patent Application No. 16/557,597 (the ‘597 Application), both entitled “Immune Modulation with TLR9 Agonists for Cancer Treatment” and each of which includes the Company’s investigational therapy tilsotolimod.

The new patent and allowed application each include 26 claims directed to methods of treating colorectal cancer (CRC) (the ‘907 Patent) and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) (the ‘597 Application) with intratumoral administration of tilsotolimod in combination with certain immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies, including CTLA-4, PD-1 or PD-L1 proteins. This new coverage expands protection of the first tilsotolimod method-of-use patent, which was directed to methods of treating metastatic melanoma and was issued in November 2019. The patents and the allowed application provide exclusivity for certain uses of tilsotolimod through September 2037.