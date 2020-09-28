EdgeVerve and Minit Partner to Deliver Actionable Process Intelligence

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Partnership to offer improved operationalefficiency and increased business value to clientsEdgeVerve Systems (https://www.edgeverve.com/) , a wholly-owned subsidiary ofInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/) , recently signed a partnership with Minit (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.minit.io%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csonia.parveen%40infosys.com%7C27ad49bf0ac04e45d8d008d8604a531d%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C1%7C0%7C637365219625245884&sdata=KkennUw0iuWndAR1S9d8MwdaWJLh2vCZ2xxYb4Sknaw%3D&reserved=0) , a leader in process mining, tohelp clients accelerate process excellence. The two market leaders will jointlycreate a solution that will empower enterprises with superior insights forbusiness transformation, leading to better operational efficiency and enhancedbusiness results.Often, enterprises struggle to identify root causes of unexpected outcomes likeresource underutilization, process inefficiency, failed automation deploymentsresulting from biased interpretation of processes. This end-to-end solution willnot only address these concerns but also assure automation success toenterprises. Whether it is about improving process efficiency throughquantifiable assessment of business user behavior, or simulating several newprocesses spanning global business units, by combining the capabilities ofAssistEdge Discover (https://www.edgeverve.com/assistedge/assistedge-discover/)'s process discovery and Minit's process mining, this solution can assistorganizations transform into a hyper-productive enterprise.Rasto Hlavac, Founder and CEO of Minit said , "Process Mining solutions helpbusinesses thoroughly and objectively analyze and improve their processes.Through insights, organizations can boost their continuous improvementinitiatives and increase operational efficiency. Extending the solution toProcess Discovery enables us to achieve greater granularity and visibility up tothe level of specific tasks performed by users. We are excited to partner withEdgeVerve to jointly bring this comprehensive picture and provide thespringboard for our clients to achieve exponential transformation benefits."Atul Soneja, SVP and Global Head of Edge and Infosys Nia, said, "Atransformative solution, AssistEdge Discover leverages empirical data to captureprocess gaps and scope of optimization, laying the foundation for operationalperformance improvement. Combining the power of Process Discovery with Process