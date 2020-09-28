EdgeVerve and Minit Partner to Deliver Actionable Process Intelligence
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Partnership to offer improved operational
efficiency and increased business value to clients
EdgeVerve Systems (https://www.edgeverve.com/) , a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) , recently signed a partnership with Minit
ttps://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.minit.io%2F
&data=02%7C01%7Csonia.parveen%40infosys.com%7C27ad49bf0ac04e45d8d008d8604a531d%7
C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C1%7C0%7C637365219625245884&sdata=KkennUw0iuW
, a leader in process mining, to
help clients accelerate process excellence. The two market leaders will jointly
create a solution that will empower enterprises with superior insights for
business transformation, leading to better operational efficiency and enhanced
business results.
Often, enterprises struggle to identify root causes of unexpected outcomes like
resource underutilization, process inefficiency, failed automation deployments
resulting from biased interpretation of processes. This end-to-end solution will
not only address these concerns but also assure automation success to
enterprises. Whether it is about improving process efficiency through
quantifiable assessment of business user behavior, or simulating several new
processes spanning global business units, by combining the capabilities of
AssistEdge Discover (https://www.edgeverve.com/assistedge/assistedge-discover/)
's process discovery and Minit's process mining, this solution can assist
organizations transform into a hyper-productive enterprise.
Rasto Hlavac, Founder and CEO of Minit said , "Process Mining solutions help
businesses thoroughly and objectively analyze and improve their processes.
Through insights, organizations can boost their continuous improvement
initiatives and increase operational efficiency. Extending the solution to
Process Discovery enables us to achieve greater granularity and visibility up to
the level of specific tasks performed by users. We are excited to partner with
EdgeVerve to jointly bring this comprehensive picture and provide the
springboard for our clients to achieve exponential transformation benefits."
Atul Soneja, SVP and Global Head of Edge and Infosys Nia, said, "A
transformative solution, AssistEdge Discover leverages empirical data to capture
process gaps and scope of optimization, laying the foundation for operational
performance improvement. Combining the power of Process Discovery with Process
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) , recently signed a partnership with Minit
, a leader in process mining, to
