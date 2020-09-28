 

New Voya Digital Video Platform Provides Retirement Savers Access to 24/7 Financial Education

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that its Retirement business has introduced Voya Learn, the latest innovation to the company’s suite of digital educational retirement-planning resources. Designed to provide 24/7 digital access to digestible financial education, Voya Learn offers both live and on-demand financial education sessions covering a broad range of important financial wellness and retirement topics.

“When it comes to retirement planning, we recognize that individuals want and need flexibility in when, where and how they access educational resources, and that’s even more true in today’s virtual environment,” said Charlie Nelson, CEO of Retirement and Employee Benefits for Voya Financial. “At Voya, we believe that in order to improve financial outcomes, it’s essential to drive change in behaviors and action. Voya Learn not only provides a great opportunity to provide individuals with financial education through an engaging experience, but it also offers tremendous flexibility for people to take actions right away to ultimately become better prepared for retirement. What’s more, data from our own retirement plan participants shows that those who engage with their retirement plan through the website or mobile app are saving 47% more than those who do not engage digitally.1

Voya Learn comes at a time when many Americans are turning to technology as a resource for financial information and guidance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to research from Voya, more than half (55%) of individuals believe technology will have the greatest impact on how they spend (28%) and make money (27%) in the next five years, while more than a third (34%) believe it will have an impact on how they save or invest.2

Reinforcing the shift to technology and the important role it can play in delivering financial education, the Voya Learn platform, which was introduced in early 2020, has seen more than 33,000 visitors since its inception.3 The platform also saw a significant increase in users in March and April 2020 with COVID protocols implementing stay-at-home enforcements for most individuals. Topics including financial wellness, emergency savings, investing concepts and market volatility continue to remain the most viewed as a result of today’s environment.

