 

K12 Inc. Announces Private Academy Scholarships for Underserved Students

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 15:00  |  46   |   |   

As part of a company-wide commitment to launch a series of initiatives that support racial and socioeconomic equity and inclusion in and through education, K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN)—the nation’s leading provider of online and blended education—today announced its inaugural We Stand Together Scholarship. Designed to increase the number of underserved students of color at K12 Private Academy, the scholarship will provide up to 60 students in kindergarten through 12th grade with tuition-free full-time enrollment at the online school for the 2020-2021 academic year. The We Stand Together Scholarship is open to new students who identify as Black or African American, maintain a 2.0 GPA (or equivalent) or greater, and can demonstrate financial need.

“Education has an immeasurable impact on a child’s life and the way they see themselves in the world,” said Nate Davis, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors at K12. “By showing more Black children that their education matters and that there is a place for them in the online learning community, we will open endless possibilities for their future. Along the way, we are exposing all students to diverse experiences and helping them realize their own learning potential and the potential of others.”

Eligible students are invited to apply by submitting a personal statement explaining their educational and life goals. To emphasize the inclusivity of the scholarship, these personal statements may take the form of a personal essay, an illustration, a poem, or a letter of reference endorsing the student’s achievements and future goals.

K12 Private Academy provides students and families with an inclusive choice for a private school education in an online setting. Curriculum is delivered through live online classes with licensed teachers who share a passion for meeting the personalized needs of students. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade study the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, and history. Courses are offered at a variety of levels, including credit recovery, honors, and Advanced Placement options.

Of the 60 scholarships to be awarded this school year, five will be designated for enrollment at K12 Private Academy’s Destinations Career Academy. Through Destinations, students in grades six through twelve can get a head start on future college and career paths with specialized counseling support and courses in a variety of in-demand fields, such as business, health and human services, and information technology.

The deadline to apply for the We Stand Together Scholarship is October 15, 2020 at 11:59 PM ET. For more information on eligibility and application instructions, please visit www.k12privateacademy.com/admissions/scholarship-program or email scholarshipcommittee@K12.com.

About K12

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) helps students of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. The company provides innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. K12 is a premier provider of career readiness education services and a leader in skills training, technology staffing and talent development. The company provides programs which combine traditional high school academics with career technical education through its Destinations Career Academies. Adult learning is delivered through K12’s subsidiary, Galvanize, a leader in developing capabilities for individuals and corporations in technical fields such as software engineering and data science. K12 has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, jobshadowweek.com, and galvanize.com.

K12 Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
GLNG LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Golar LNG Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:30 Uhr
Insight School of Washington Offers New Middle School to Meet Increased Demand by Parents for Online School
24.09.20
RevaComm and Galvanize Provide U.S. Air Force with Scalable Learning Solutions for At-Home Instruction During Pandemic
17.09.20
Tallo and Yello Partner to Virtually Connect Over a Million Students and Hundreds of Companies
10.09.20
K12 Inc. To Host Virtual Investor Day on November 18, 2020
10.09.20
Tallo Gen Z Survey: Cold Dash of Reality Hitting COVID-Era Career Seekers
08.09.20
The Future is Now: Insight School of Washington Students are Ready to Begin Their New School Year
08.09.20
Optimizely and Galvanize to Increase Diversity in Tech with Software Engineering Scholarships, Internships
07.09.20
The Future is Now: Insight School of Michigan Students are Ready to Begin Their New School Year
03.09.20
Ready to Go on Day One: Oregon Virtual Academy Students Already Equipped for Success
03.09.20
The Future is Now: Insight School of Minnesota Students are Ready to Begin Their New School Year