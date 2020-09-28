 

New Study Reveals Cash Is Still King Amid Pandemic, Fueling Investment in AP and AR Automation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 15:00  |  56   |   |   

Bill.com, a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced the findings of a study in collaboration with CFO Research, the research arm of CFO.com, that identifies cash flow management as the top driver of finance leaders’ investment in accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) automation. The study, titled “CFOs' Appetite for Finance Technology Undiminished,” was developed through a survey of more than 300 finance leaders on their priorities and plans for automating finance processes. More than 91 percent of respondents indicated they are investing in financial technology to help their teams work remotely, and more than 88 percent are investing in solutions to improve cash flow.

“Cash flow management is now more important than ever as the impacts of the pandemic and work from home requirements are being felt by businesses,” said Mark Gervase, director of product marketing at Bill.com. “Bill.com is here to support businesses’ digital transformation to help them tame the manual and paper-based mess associated with today’s cash flow process.”

Interestingly, the survey found a direct correlation between how executives characterize their tech adoption approach and their 12-month company outlook. Sixty-five percent of the respondents who classified their approach to adopting new technologies as ‘enthusiasts’ expect their company to grow over the next 12 months, while only 11 percent of respondents who are less enthusiastic about technology expect their companies will grow in the next year.

Although respondents highlighted AR and AP among the activities they expect to benefit the most from automation, respondents also acknowledge artificial intelligence and machine learning as significant capabilities their companies most lack to replace manual tasks. For these reasons, and in response to the remote work impacts felt by pandemic, a significant majority of respondents are evaluating and/or investing in workflow automation for AP and AR (74.2 percent), as well as artificial intelligence and machine learning (67 percent).

“The findings indicate a strong confidence of investments in AI and machine learning—and even more support in technologies related to AP, AR and electronic payments technology—suggesting that the COVID-19 pandemic has only bolstered and accelerated pre-pandemic trends,” explained Justin Gandhi, Director of Research at CFO Research.

The survey data was collected during the end of May through the first week of June this year from 325 Financial Officers and other senior finance executives at companies in the United States. Respondents represented 18 industries.

About Bill.com

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.bill.com.

Bill.com Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
GLNG LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Golar LNG Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.09.20
Bill.com Expands Executive Team Adding Tom Clayton as Chief Revenue Officer
04.09.20
Bill.com to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences