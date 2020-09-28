 

Barron’s Ranks LPL Financial-Affiliated Rias Among Top 100 Firms

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 15:00  |  53   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that four independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) who partner with LPL as their primary custodian have been named to Barron’s 2020 Top 100 RIA Firms ranking.

The annual Barron’s RIA list ranks the top independent wealth management firms from across the U.S. based on information submitted through a detailed questionnaire, among other factors. This year’s list makers were evaluated on several new metrics as well, such as technology spending, staff diversity and succession planning. To be considered for the list, firms are required to have at least $1 billion in assets under management.

The LPL custody clients recognized on this year’s list include:

  • #6: Private Advisor Group, Morristown, N.J.
  • #11: Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Plymouth, Minn.
  • #20: Stratos Wealth Partners, Beachwood, Ohio
  • #69: Financial Advocates Investment Management, Olympia, Wash.

“From all of us at LPL, we congratulate the leadership, advisors and support teams at each of these firms for earning this recognition as a leading RIA,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. “This prestigious award is a testament to each firm’s client-centric philosophy and demonstrates the value of the independent model to enable choice and personalized support to be able to create value with advisors and the investors they serve. It is a privilege to serve each of these firms. We will continue to listen to their needs and support their businesses in meaningful ways to deliver the differentiated technology, business solutions, wealth management resources and dedicated RIA service offerings that help them operate efficiently, support their growth, and deepen value for the services and community they provide to their clients. We wish them continued success in 2020 and beyond.”

View full Barron’s list here.

Learn more about LPL’s RIA offerings.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial, LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

Securities and Advisor Services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

LPL Financial, Barron’s, and the Advisor firms listed are all separate entities.

Media Contact:
LPL Financial
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
980-321-1232
Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc


LPL Financial Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
North Bend Wealth Management Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services
16.09.20
LPL Financial Welcomes SGC Financial and Insurance Services
15.09.20
LPL Financial Advisors Ranked Among Top 100 Independent Advisors Nationwide
15.09.20
LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for August 2020
14.09.20
LPL Financial Welcomes JTL Wealth Partners
10.09.20
River’s Edge Wealth Partners Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services
08.09.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Forrest Williams, Jr.
03.09.20
LPL Financial Welcomes the Murphy Team to Happy Investment Services
02.09.20
LPL Financial to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
02.09.20
LPL Financial Announces New Members of Advisor Inclusion Council