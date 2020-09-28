Castellum, Inc. Announces Signing of LOI to Acquire Another Government Contractor

POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces that it has signed an LOI to acquire a U.S. based government contracting company (the “Company”). The Company expects to generate over $30 million in revenue in 2020. Castellum seeks to close the potential transaction in the 4th quarter of 2020.



“We are pleased to report that we have identified our third acquisition target and have been able to sign an LOI for its acquisition,” said Mark Fuller, President, and CEO of Castellum. “We believe the Company is a good fit for Castellum with a very strong management team, great past performance, and long-standing customer relationships. We look forward to moving to the definitive agreement stage and being able to share our progress with our shareholders in the weeks to come. We continue to work on our second acquisition (for which we have received a suitable bank financing term sheet and hope to close the transaction in mid-October) and look at several other potential acquisitions as well.”