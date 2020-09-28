Sarepta Therapeutics Investigational Gene Therapy SRP-9003 for the Treatment of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2E Shows Sustained Functional Improvements 18-months After Administration

-- Results in both cohorts continue to reinforce safety and tolerability profile of SRP-9003 --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced positive results from the ongoing study of SRP-9003 (rAAVrh74.MHCK7.hSGCB), the Company’s investigational gene therapy for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy Type 2E (LGMD2E). Results included 18-month functional data from three clinical trial participants in the low-dose cohort and 6-month functional data from three participants in the high-dose cohort. SRP-9003 is in development for the treatment of LGMD2E (also known as beta-sarcoglycanopathy and LGMDR4), a devastating monogenic neuromuscular disease caused by a lack of beta-sarcoglycan proteins. SRP-9003 is a gene construct that transduces skeletal and cardiac muscle, delivering a gene that codes for the full-length beta-sarcoglycan protein, the absence of which is the sole cause of the progressive degeneration and a shortened lifespan characterized by the disease.

“There are currently no approved treatments for people with LGMD2E – a disease that causes significant disability in children and often leads to early mortality. It’s very encouraging that we continue to see consistent, positive data from our investigational gene therapy SRP-9003 across several measures, as we know the community needs more options,” said Louise Rodino-Klapac, Ph.D., senior vice president of gene therapy, Sarepta Therapeutics. “The improvements in functional measures at 18- and 6- months in participants from both cohorts who received SRP-9003 are distinctly different from what an age-matched, natural history group would predict with LGMD2E. This sustained durability of the response in functional outcomes reinforces that SRP-9003 is getting to the muscle and suggestive of improvement against disease-mediated muscle damage. When coupled with the strong expression results and encouraging safety profile seen to date, today’s results increase our confidence in the construct and provide additional evidence as we advance the higher dose of SRP-9003 into the next stage of clinical testing.”