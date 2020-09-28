Unprecedented Global Turmoil Underlines Need for Effective Diagnostics

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic continues to take a toll on the world's economy, and as a result, effective and cheap mass testing is needed to properly implement preventive measures. Since the pandemic has begun, antigen tests have been widely used. Overall, three companies gained authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to sell antigen testing instruments to labs or clinics. Additionally, a fourth company, Abbott Laboratories, also won approval to market a specific USD 5 rapid test administered by a health care professional. Yet, there are no tests that were approved to be sold directly to consumers. A report by the USA Today indicates that "the United States needs 30 million tests a week to adequately track the virus and protect vulnerable residents, according to the Rockefeller Foundation. Labs have worked round the clock to gradually bring more tests to Americans over the past six months. Still, the nation reached 1 million daily tests for the first time last week, about one quarter of Rockefeller's goal of more than 4 million tests each day, according to the COVID Tracking Project."

Overall, testing continues to be uneven, as some states have managed to provide higher rates of testing than others. In the meantime, various companies are racing to develop antibody tests, also called serological tests, that can confirm whether someone was infected even after their immune system has cleared the virus. In addition, back in April, Rutgers University researchers had received U.S. government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose the virus, which is a new approach that could help expand testing options and reduce the risks of infection for healthcare workers. According to a report by the Associated Press, Andrew Brooks, who directs the Rutgers lab that developed the test, explained that the test "prevents health care professionals from having to actually be in the face of somebody that is symptomatic."