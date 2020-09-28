 

The City of Gatesville Partners with Ameresco to Upgrade Water Meters and Implement Automatic Metering Infrastructure

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 15:04  |  66   |   |   

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that it is partnering with the City of Gatesville, Texas, to replace over 3,600 city water meters as part of an automatic metering infrastructure (AMI) project. Upon completion, Gatesville residents will benefit from greater transparency into their water usage and billing, helping the community conserve more and spend less on operating its water infrastructure.

Designated by the 77th Texas Legislature as the “Spur Capital” of Texas, the City of Gatesville contracted with Ameresco in December 2019 to evaluate the potential benefits of implementing an AMI project in the city. Its focus was to achieve operational efficiencies and infrastructure improvements associated with the City’s water system, while providing tangible and intangible benefits to its residents.

“Apart from new capabilities to receive up-to-date information about their households’ water consumption and related costs, Gatesville residents benefit greatly from this AMI project because it will update our community’s infrastructure in a budget-neutral way,” said Bill Parry, City Manager for the City of Gatesville. Over the 15-year period, “Projections show that our new and improved metering technologies will provide over $860,000 in meter reading costs savings along with the potential capture of over $1,500,000 in lost and unaccounted for water and sewer revenues. Ameresco has a great amount of experience in this area of municipal infrastructure projects and we are grateful for the steps they’re taking to help us optimize how we monitor and optimize water usage across the community.”

With work on the AMI project already underway, Ameresco will replace over 3,600 outdated water meters with new, best of breed offerings. The AMI project also entails migrating meter software to a hosted cloud-based platform and providing the citizens with a customer portal where they can remotely access their consumption information securely.

“Moving its community to a new and improved water metering system is just one way that the City of Gatesville is pursuing key infrastructure improvements in a fiscally responsible way,” said Bob Georgeoff, vice president of Ameresco. “Over time, these enhancements will help Gatesville capture lost water and reduce meter reading and maintenance costs that could otherwise be reinvested back into the community.”

The Gatesville AMI project officially began in September 2020 and is expected to be completed by early next year. To learn more about Ameresco’s services in water management and efficiency, visit www.ameresco.com/water-efficiency/.

About The City of Gatesville

The City of Gatesville, Texas is located north of central Coryell County on the east side of the Leon River. The city is 40 miles from Waco Texas, and halfway between Austin and Fort Worth. Traversed by U.S. Route 84 and Texas State Highway 36, the city is easily accessible to neighboring cities.

Gatesville is the County seat of Coryell County. The main industries in Gatesville involve retail, manufacturing, and corrections.

The City of Gatesville has many assets such as historic sites, progressive business, and scenic beauty in the heart of central Texas. Gatesville also has a low cost of living and is located along major highways, making it accessible to multiple major cities and contributing to a tourism industry with festivals, parades, and an annual rodeo.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported awarded backlog as of June 30, 2020.

Ameresco Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
GLNG LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Golar LNG Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
Lowell Housing Authority and Ameresco Begin Phase-Two Energy and Water Efficiency Project
10.09.20
U.S. Marine Corps Selects Duke Energy & Ameresco to Implement $41 Million Infrastructure Project at North Carolina Air Station
09.09.20
Woodlands Water Partners with Ameresco to Implement Automatic Metering Infrastructure
03.09.20
U.S. Army Awards Duke Energy and Ameresco Contract to Enhance Resiliency and Readiness at Fort Bragg