The City of Gatesville Partners with Ameresco to Upgrade Water Meters and Implement Automatic Metering Infrastructure

Designated by the 77 th Texas Legislature as the “Spur Capital” of Texas, the City of Gatesville contracted with Ameresco in December 2019 to evaluate the potential benefits of implementing an AMI project in the city. Its focus was to achieve operational efficiencies and infrastructure improvements associated with the City’s water system, while providing tangible and intangible benefits to its residents.

Ameresco, Inc. , (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that it is partnering with the City of Gatesville, Texas, to replace over 3,600 city water meters as part of an automatic metering infrastructure (AMI) project. Upon completion, Gatesville residents will benefit from greater transparency into their water usage and billing, helping the community conserve more and spend less on operating its water infrastructure.

“Apart from new capabilities to receive up-to-date information about their households’ water consumption and related costs, Gatesville residents benefit greatly from this AMI project because it will update our community’s infrastructure in a budget-neutral way,” said Bill Parry, City Manager for the City of Gatesville. Over the 15-year period, “Projections show that our new and improved metering technologies will provide over $860,000 in meter reading costs savings along with the potential capture of over $1,500,000 in lost and unaccounted for water and sewer revenues. Ameresco has a great amount of experience in this area of municipal infrastructure projects and we are grateful for the steps they’re taking to help us optimize how we monitor and optimize water usage across the community.”

With work on the AMI project already underway, Ameresco will replace over 3,600 outdated water meters with new, best of breed offerings. The AMI project also entails migrating meter software to a hosted cloud-based platform and providing the citizens with a customer portal where they can remotely access their consumption information securely.

“Moving its community to a new and improved water metering system is just one way that the City of Gatesville is pursuing key infrastructure improvements in a fiscally responsible way,” said Bob Georgeoff, vice president of Ameresco. “Over time, these enhancements will help Gatesville capture lost water and reduce meter reading and maintenance costs that could otherwise be reinvested back into the community.”

The Gatesville AMI project officially began in September 2020 and is expected to be completed by early next year. To learn more about Ameresco’s services in water management and efficiency, visit www.ameresco.com/water-efficiency/.

About The City of Gatesville

The City of Gatesville, Texas is located north of central Coryell County on the east side of the Leon River. The city is 40 miles from Waco Texas, and halfway between Austin and Fort Worth. Traversed by U.S. Route 84 and Texas State Highway 36, the city is easily accessible to neighboring cities.

Gatesville is the County seat of Coryell County. The main industries in Gatesville involve retail, manufacturing, and corrections.

The City of Gatesville has many assets such as historic sites, progressive business, and scenic beauty in the heart of central Texas. Gatesville also has a low cost of living and is located along major highways, making it accessible to multiple major cities and contributing to a tourism industry with festivals, parades, and an annual rodeo.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported awarded backlog as of June 30, 2020.

