 

GSE Solutions Names Brian Greene as Vice President of GSE’s Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting Business

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions” or “GSE”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in delivering and supporting end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions to the power industry, today announced that Brian Greene has been named Vice President of GSE’s Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting business.

Mr. Greene brings more than 15 years of staffing industry experience to his new role. He spent more than a decade with System One in the professional staffing space, operating in a diverse portfolio of businesses, with particular focus in the nuclear energy and engineering sectors. His experience includes steady progress through recruiting, business development, and management roles, holding responsibilities for the growth and development of national and regional accounts, process improvements, and training/development.

GSE will benefit from Mr. Greene’s team-first attitude, familiarity with the nuclear industry, and his vision for advanced training and development solutions.

Citing Mr. Greene’s enthusiasm for helping others succeed, his strong reputation for building relationships, and his years of experience in the staffing industry, Kyle Loudermilk, President and CEO of GSE, added, “Brian brings new perspectives to a segment of our business that meets the specialized and nuanced needs of the nuclear industry. His ideas and passion dovetail well with our vision for delivering industry-leading staffing and training solutions.”

“I am excited to work with a company that has been such an integral part of driving best practices in the nuclear industry ecosystem, while continually introducing new services for the future,” said Mr. Greene.

GSE is the leading supplier of technical experts and professional personnel for the nuclear industry. From skilled and field-experienced individuals and Subject Matter Experts, to full operations teams, GSE’s contract and personnel placement services offer an effective solution for short- and long-term client needs. GSE’s services provide the flexibility many plants need to address the pressures of operational gaps and an aging workforce. Demand is high for GSE’s level of technical expertise worldwide.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com

