AVX Corporation Deploys Model N High Tech Revenue Cloud Worldwide

Now, with AVX’s rollout of Model N’s revenue management software to EMEA and Asia, 100% of AVX’s business is utilizing Model N’s cloud solutions. This deployment represents the final phase in AVX’s three-part go-live release of the Model N High Tech Revenue Cloud. AVX’s U.S. direct business unit went live with Model N in February 2020, followed by their distribution business going live in April 2020.

Model N, Inc . (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud-based revenue management solutions, announced that AVX – a leading international manufacturer and supplier of a vast portfolio of advanced electronic components – has completed a rollout of the Model N solution to their international teams, the last phase in a global deployment roadmap.

“Our Model N implementation was a true reflection of Model N’s commitment to making AVX successful,” commented Eric Pratt, AVX Executive Vice President, Global Marketing. “Model N’s software is closely designed to meet the requirements of our industry. The Model N team rose to the challenge of retiring our legacy systems on a tight timetable – enabling us to overhaul our quoting, pricing, point-of-sale, and shipment operations with the latest technology. We’re very happy with the outcome. Our internal users are more efficient and productive, and the solution has empowered AVX to serve our customers more effectively.”

Model N’s High Tech Revenue Cloud solution includes:

Deal management, for controlling of direct and channel sales opportunities, bolstered by a seamless solution for quoting, contracting and pricing.

Channel management, providing the best of inventory and pricing processes, including debits, design registrations, ship and debit, point of sale/claims, and inventory management.

Deal intelligence, providing real-time visibility into every facet of AVX’s channel, including distributors, ODMs, OEMs, and end customers.

AVX recognized, trusted and tapped into Model N’s deep industry expertise and product knowledge throughout the implementation process. Under Model N’s guidance, AVX re-engineered its business processes to leverage Model N’s out-of-the-box features. The team worked in lockstep with AVX to integrate seamlessly Model N’s Revenue Cloud with AVX’s internal systems. Model N also worked diligently to guarantee the three targeted go-live dates were met.

“Since the first go-live in February 2020, AVX had processed approximately over 50,000+ quotes, 2,000+ contracts, 3,000+ ship and debits, and 5,000+ design registrations executed in Model N,” said Chanan Greenberg, SVP and GM High Tech at Model N. “This is a true testament to how well AVX and Model N collaborated to leverage the industry-specific capabilities Model N delivers to the electronic component and semiconductor market.”

With the Model N deal management and channel management solution in place, AVX will be able to:

Standardize the quoting and approval process across its U.S. and international sales organizations

Standardize pricing methodologies

Accurately measure point-of-sale (POS) within its distribution channels

Ensure ship and debit claims are valid, accurate and processed in a timely manner

Leverage a comprehensive solution for reconciliation of quotes, ship and debit claims, and POS

About AVX Corporation

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 33 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas. For more information, visit www.avx.com.

About Model N

Model N is the leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high tech companies. Driving mission-critical business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates, and incentives, our software helps companies know and grow their true top line and maximize every revenue moment at speed and scale. With deep industry expertise, Model N supports the complex business needs of the world’s leading brands in pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high tech manufacturing across more than 120 countries, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Microchip Technology, and ON Semiconductor. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

