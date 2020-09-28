 

Northern Trust Releases Latest Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Northern Trust Corporation announced today it has released its latest Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

The report details progress toward enhancing our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) strategy, reducing our greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), and launching client-focused Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) tools and investment vehicles.

“This report reflects Northern Trust’s ongoing commitment to our stakeholders,” Northern Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Grady said. “While the report covers 2019, the challenges and uncertainty of 2020 have transformed the ways we work with one another, our clients, and our communities. The ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and calls for social justice around the globe will have long-term effects on every aspect of society for many years to come, and they have given us an opportunity to emerge with greater awareness and a stronger sense of purpose.”

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Northern Trust in April 2020 announced a commitment of US$3 million to support nonprofit organizations providing healthcare, food and other humanitarian relief around the world. In May 2020, Northern Trust announced it would provide more than US$100 million to support small businesses and non-profit groups through our investments in Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs). And in June 2020, Northern Trust announced it would provide US$20 million over five years to expand access to resources that address essential human needs—food, housing, healthcare and education—to bridge the gap that threatens the broader prosperity of our society.

“In response to events leading to calls for social justice and racial equity, we also examined our role as a global firm in driving sustainable and measurable change,” said Connie Lindsey, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. “Through internal virtual town hall meetings, small group discussions and individual conversations, we engaged in candid conversations about how we can fight structural and systemic bias globally. We are committed to strengthening training, accountability and talent development, while enriching our culture of inclusion.”

