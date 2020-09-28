iHeartMedia Launches “iHeartSports Network” Delivering Timely Sports Reports Across More Than 500 Broadcast Stations Nationwide

iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in the U.S., announced today the launch of the iHeartSports Network (IHSN), servicing more than 500 broadcast stations and their digital streams throughout the country, across multiple formats beginning September 28. The new network, with a monthly reach of 75 million listeners, will feature some of the biggest names in sports including Cris Collinsworth, Colin Cowherd, Dan Patrick, Joy Taylor and more.

Scarborough found that 83 percent of sports fans want a daily update. Nielsen confirms that 89 percent of sports fans listen to radio each week and radio listeners typically tune in multiple times day. Research also indicates that almost two-thirds of sports fans do not have the time to seek out additional desired information, so the iHeartSports Network will deliver sports reports to listeners conveniently and timely wherever they are.

“This is a product driven network responding to the interests of our listeners,” said Greg Ashlock, President of iHeartMedia Markets Group. “People are passionate about sports and this will deliver the timely regional and local coverage they care most about along with the biggest national stories.”

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

