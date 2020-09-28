 

Novavax to Present COVID-19, Influenza and RSV Candidate Vaccine Data at World Vaccine Congress Washington 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 15:00  |  59   |   |   

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will present on its lead vaccine candidates, NVX-CoV2373, NanoFlu and ResVax, the Company’s COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines. The presentations are part of the 2020 World Vaccine Congress Washington, taking place virtually September 28-October1, 2020.

Gregory Glenn, M.D, President of Research & Development, and Vivek Shinde, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development, will join global public health, epidemiology, regulatory and industry leaders to share expertise and the latest research related to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and vaccine development to address global health.

September 28  
Presentation Title: Recombinant nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine: Platform technology for EID (Emerging Infectious Diseases)
Time: 2:35 p.m. ET
Presenter: Dr. Gregory Glenn
   
October 1  
Presentation Title: Phase 3 and beyond: Maternal RSV & older adult influenza vaccine program
Time: 8:30 am ET
Presenter: Dr. Gregory Glenn
   
Presentation Title: New Phase 3 NanoFlu data (features new Cell-mediated Immunity data)
Time: 4:50 pm ET
Presenter: Dr. Vivek Shinde
   

For more information on the congress or to register, please click here.

About NVX-CoV2373
NVX-CoV2373 is a vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein and contains Novavax’ patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. NVX-CoV2373 contains purified protein antigens and cannot replicate, nor can it cause COVID-19. In preclinical trials, NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated indication of antibodies that block binding of spike protein to receptors targeted by the virus, a critical aspect for effective vaccine protection. In its the Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial, NVX-CoV2373 was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody responses numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera. NVX-CoV2373 is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial in the UK and two ongoing Phase 2 studies, which began in August; a Phase 2b trial in South Africa, and a Phase 1/2 continuation in the U.S. and Australia. Novavax has secured $2 billion in funding for its global coronavirus vaccine program, including up to $388 million in funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...