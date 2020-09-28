Novavax to Present COVID-19, Influenza and RSV Candidate Vaccine Data at World Vaccine Congress Washington 2020

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will present on its lead vaccine candidates, NVX-CoV2373, NanoFlu and ResVax, the Company’s COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines. The presentations are part of the 2020 World Vaccine Congress Washington, taking place virtually September 28-October1, 2020.

September 28 Presentation Title: Recombinant nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine: Platform technology for EID (Emerging Infectious Diseases) Time: 2:35 p.m. ET Presenter: Dr. Gregory Glenn October 1 Presentation Title: Phase 3 and beyond: Maternal RSV & older adult influenza vaccine program Time: 8:30 am ET Presenter: Dr. Gregory Glenn

Presentation Title: New Phase 3 NanoFlu data (features new Cell-mediated Immunity data) Time: 4:50 pm ET Presenter: Dr. Vivek Shinde

For more information on the congress or to register, please click here.

About NVX-CoV2373

NVX-CoV2373 is a vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein and contains Novavax’ patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. NVX-CoV2373 contains purified protein antigens and cannot replicate, nor can it cause COVID-19. In preclinical trials, NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated indication of antibodies that block binding of spike protein to receptors targeted by the virus, a critical aspect for effective vaccine protection. In its the Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial, NVX-CoV2373 was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody responses numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera. NVX-CoV2373 is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial in the UK and two ongoing Phase 2 studies, which began in August; a Phase 2b trial in South Africa, and a Phase 1/2 continuation in the U.S. and Australia. Novavax has secured $2 billion in funding for its global coronavirus vaccine program, including up to $388 million in funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).