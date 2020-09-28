U.S. Enterprises Adopt Containers in Cloud Native Computing

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. enterprises are embracing cloud native, container-based computing but still face challenges in securing, managing and monitoring multicontainer applications distributed across multiple clouds, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

ISG Provider Lens report finds businesses look to providers to help overcome security, management and observability challenges of deploying multicloud, multicontainer applications

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Cloud Native – Container Services report for the U.S. finds enterprises increasingly adopting a combination of Kubernetes software containers and public cloud computing.

“Cloud native computing combines the ability to develop applications in a lightweight, isolated, portable environment with the availability of large-scale computing resources in public clouds,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “By deploying multicontainer applications on public clouds, companies can improve their business outcomes with better software.”

Most enterprises prefer to use commercial distributions of open-source cloud native projects, with security, management and observability features, rather than build their own technology platforms, the report finds. A major goal of businesses adopting cloud native is to reduce the complexity of implementing and managing Kubernetes environments and multiservice mesh solutions. Among other things, companies increasingly want streamlined management of the components of the cloud native stack to reduce the complexity of building applications.

As the growing number of cloud native applications increases complexity and more enterprises use multiple instances of service mesh software to manage connections among services, multiservice mesh technology is gradually becoming mainstream, the report finds. While enterprise interest in multiservice mesh outweighs its value for enterprises, service providers need to provide a clear business case for implementing it, the report says.

Observability in cloud native environments remains a challenge due to the complexity of environments that combine cloud native and traditional, monolithic applications, ISG says. Few cloud native observability vendors today can provide a clear picture of how enterprise applications are performing, the report says.