 

Inuvo’s IntentKey Uncovers Changing Home Renovation Audience Behaviors in Midst of COVID-19 for National Home Improvement Retailer Client

The IntentKey Discovers Audiences Willing to Travel Two Hours for Home Renovation Supplies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announces how the IntentKey artificial intelligence (AI) technology has built strong brand awareness with new audiences for a national home improvement retailer client by uncovering changing audience behaviors in the midst of COVID-19.

The pandemic has created a boom in home remodeling, as more time at home has changed the way people need their homes to function. Houzz reported a 58% increase in professional referrals for projects year-over-year. In a Porch.com survey, more than 75% of consumers said they plan to take on a new project within the next 12 months. CNBC coverage also boasts record high equity is giving homeowners the financial flexibility and confidence to reinvest in their homes as real estate prices increase amid record low interest rates.

IntentKey’s national home improvement retailer client was opening a new store in the Northeast and was looking for digital solutions to build brand awareness with both consumers and contractors, while also driving traffic to the new store.

The IntentKey AI technology was able to identify audience insights unavailable through conventional marketing technologies. The IntentKey easily identified the expected audience interests in home improvement concepts, such as renovation, bathroom remodeling, Pergo flooring, vanities, affordable tile, travertine, and the like. However, the IntentKey was also able to expose an unknown trend wherein audiences were demonstrating an interest in product within a 60, 90 and even 120-mile radius that were out of stock locally. This audience intent was manifested because the artificial intelligence technology behind the IntentKey was able to associate the general home renovation concepts with these unexpected concepts like “out of stock” and “low inventory levels,” which in turn suggested contractor and consumer were willing to inconvenience themselves in this COVID-19 environment so as to get their projects completed.

