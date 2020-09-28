International Land Alliance Announces Groundbreaking at The Plaza at Bajamar

The Company further announces that it has received 5 reservations this week with required closing within 30 days. Phase I includes 29 detached villas at 670-square feet situated on a 1,400 square-foot lot with starting prices at $134,900. The Company is offering in-house financing as follows: 60% down payment, paid over 8 months with the balance paid over 10 years at 8% APR. The completed home is delivered in 12 months. Planned amenities include a pool, wellness and fitness center and office space.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) announced today that it has broken ground and started construction on the model home at The Plaza at Bajamar. This community, which will feature 80 homes, is located within the internationally renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Resort. The Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort is a master planned golf community located 45 minutes south of the San Diego-Tijuana Border along the scenic toll road to Ensenada on the Pacific Ocean.

Interested buyers are encouraged to visit: https://ila.company/plaza-at-bajamar/ and make an appointment at the sales office to tour the community.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company .

CONTACT:

Sale Contact: mauricio@ila.company or Toll Free: 877.661.4811