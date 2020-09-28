 

International Land Alliance Announces Groundbreaking at The Plaza at Bajamar

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) announced today that it has broken ground and started construction on the model home at The Plaza at Bajamar. This community, which will feature 80 homes, is located within the internationally renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Resort. The Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort is a master planned golf community located 45 minutes south of the San Diego-Tijuana Border along the scenic toll road to Ensenada on the Pacific Ocean.

The Company further announces that it has received 5 reservations this week with required closing within 30 days. Phase I includes 29 detached villas at 670-square feet situated on a 1,400 square-foot lot with starting prices at $134,900. The Company is offering in-house financing as follows: 60% down payment, paid over 8 months with the balance paid over 10 years at 8% APR. The completed home is delivered in 12 months. Planned amenities include a pool, wellness and fitness center and office space.

Interested buyers are encouraged to visit: https://ila.company/plaza-at-bajamar/ and make an appointment at the sales office to tour the community.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

