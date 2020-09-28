Sorrento Releases Positive Results of Phase 1B Trial of Resiniferatoxin (RTX) In Reduction of OsteoArthritis (OA) Knee Pain

Phase 1b safety data at 6 month post-administration and Day 84 efficacy data available for all patients enrolled.



No dose limiting toxicities at any of the doses tested (up to 30 ug) at 6 months post-administration. The study is scheduled to complete the last patient follow-up (1 year) in 1Q2021.



Dose of 12.5ug selected as the likely optimal intra-articular therapeutic dose for future clinical trials. Durable signal at 12 weeks post-injection justifies initiation of Phase 2 (dose confirmation against active drug and saline control).



Pain control in patients with advanced disease (Kellgren-Lawrence grade 3/4) show persistence of relief beyond 6 months and composite WOMAC A+C suggests that RTX could be a promising alternative for control of refractory pain in patients candidates for elective joint replacement.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, "Sorrento") released positive Phase 1b trial data (clinicaltrials.gov NCT03542838) of resiniferatoxin (RTX) with completed Day 84 effectiveness data (end-point analysis) for all patients and completed six-month follow-ups in all doses for all patients enrolled, with no negative safety signal as of September 2020.

Dr. David Leiman, MD, a board certified anesthesiologist, Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery, University of Texas at Houston, Director of Chronic Pain at Lotus Clinical Research in Houston, Texas and lead investigator for this clinical trial, commented, “RTX is a promising new treatment that fits a clear unmet need for osteoarthritis patients, particularly when traditional pain management options are insufficient or come with significant drawbacks such as those encountered with opioids. After participating in this trial and interacting with treated patients, I am looking forward to the day RTX might be approved as it would be another much needed tool in my specialty to help address difficult to control pain.”

The Phase 1b trial was a placebo controlled ascending dose study with an open-label extension to assess the safety and preliminary efficacy of intra-articular administration of RTX or saline control (as placebo group) for the treatment of moderate to severe pain due to osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee. It was expanded into a dose confirmation cohort to validate the safety and efficacy of the selected therapeutic dose compared to the individual’s baseline.