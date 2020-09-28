Irving Resources Signs Definitive Agreement for Option to Acquire the Historic Yamagano Mining License

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed a binding option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with Shimadzu Limited (“Shimadzu”) to acquire the 5.2 sq km Yamagano mining license (the “Option”), site of extensive historic high-grade gold vein mining, in southern Kyushu approximately 11 km southwest of the large, high-grade Hishikari gold mine (Figure 1) (the “Property”).



Description of the Yamagano Mining License: