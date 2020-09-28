Rimini Street Celebrates 15 Years of Delivering Client Success

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of business software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that September marks the 15th anniversary of the Company’s founding in 2005 to redefine the enterprise software support market. The Company set out to deliver a premium, ultra-responsive support model, and bring choice and value to software licensees around the world. Since its inception, Rimini Street has continually set the premium standard on what Oracle and SAP licensees should expect from their support experience. The Company is responsible for delivering a long history of innovative “firsts” for the enterprise software support market, including guaranteed ultra-responsive SLA’s, support for customizations at no additional cost, support for at least 15 years without required upgrades or updates and saving clients nearly $5 billion in total maintenance and support costs.

15 Years of Innovation and Client Success

Rimini Street entered the market in 2005 offering a disruptive 50% savings compared to the software vendor’s annual support fee and a better, more comprehensive support model. In addition to receiving a premium support experience, every Rimini Street client is guaranteed support on their current platform for a minimum of 15 years from the time that they switched support providers, regardless of the software release they are currently running. Software licensees are no longer required to implement updates, upgrade their system, or perform a full migration to a new platform to be able to receive full support. Unneeded upgrades and migrations are a time-consuming, costly and highly disruptive process and switching to Rimini Street improves the operational efficiencies of both the enterprise software system and the IT organization, allowing the client’s internal support teams to focus on priority projects that support competitive advantage and growth.

To date, the Company has helped more than 3,500 clients solve their enterprise software roadmap and support challenges, enabling them to save up to 90% in total maintenance costs and giving them funding for their business transformation needs. Rimini Street has helped IT departments across the globe become valuable, strategic partners to their business, rather than be viewed as a cost center.