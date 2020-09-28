 

Ameriprise Financial Announces Estimated Impact of Unlocking and Loss Recognition for Third Quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 15:00  |  50   |   |   

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that the company estimates its third quarter 2020 adjusted operating earnings will include an unfavorable impact of approximately $350 million after-tax resulting from its annual review of insurance and annuity valuation assumptions and models. The non-cash unfavorable impact primarily reflects the low interest rate environment, as the reduction of the company’s 10-year Treasury rate assumption to 3.5 percent and extending the grading period to 6.5 years with no grading in 2020 accounts for the vast majority of the impact.

The change in interest rate assumptions will have no impact on excess capital as it is determined on a statutory basis.

For the full year, the company continues to estimate that its operating effective tax rate will be in the 16 percent to 18 percent range. The company estimates its operating effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2020 will be elevated as a result of the unlocking, as well as the impact of hedging.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect management’s plans, estimates and beliefs regarding our annual review of insurance and annuity valuation assumptions and models, excess capital and certain tax matters, including statements about the company’s third quarter 2020 adjusted operating earnings, excess capital, and the company’s effective tax rate for the third quarter and full year. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “should”, “could”, “would,” “likely,” “forecast,” “project” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The plans, estimates and beliefs are also based on currently available information, as well as our current interpretations, assumptions and expectations relating to these matters, and are subject to change, possibly materially, as the Company completes its financial statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could affect our future results and financial conditions, please see the “Risk Factors” discussion under Part I, Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Part II, Item 1A in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, available at ir.ameriprise.com.

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for 120 years. With a nationwide network of 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors’ financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
GLNG LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Golar LNG Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:00 Uhr
Sophisticated $500-Million-Dollar Team from LPL Financial Joins Ameriprise to Accelerate Their Growth Through Practice Acquisitions
24.09.20
14 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Barron's "Top Independent Advisors" List
16.09.20
Personalized Client Experience – Powered by Technology and Industry-Leading Capabilities – Sets Ameriprise Apart During the Pandemic
10.09.20
Ameriprise Financial Matching Public Donations to Feeding America Now Through Thanksgiving
09.09.20
Client-Focused, Supportive Culture Brings 35-Year Industry Vet to Ameriprise