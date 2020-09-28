 

Uppercut Brands, Inc. Changes Name to Silo Pharma, Inc.; reflecting Company’s Emerging Focusing on the Development and Commercialization of Psychedelic/Psilocybin-based Drug Therapies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 15:14  |  52   |   |   

Early Entrant, Addressing Massive Market Opportunity for Psychedelic Drug Therapies for a Wide-Range of Conditions, Including PTSD and Parkinson’s Disease;

Company to Trade Under New Symbol SILO

NEW YORK , Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uppercuts Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: UCUT) today announced that it has completed its name change to Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) and will trade under the stock ticker symbol SILO effective today.

“This name change is a significant step in our transformation to a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of disruptive psychedelic drug therapies,” commented Eric Weisblum, Silo Pharma’s Chief Executive Officer. “As one of the first US publicly-traded entrants into the emerging psilocybin-based drug market, we are pursuing opportunities to sponsor clinical research and subsequently license drug therapies for the treatment of major emotional disturbances such as PTSD, depression, anxiety and addiction as well as other neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.”

Weisblum continued, “Now more than ever, creative new therapies are needed to address the growing mental health challenges that are being further exacerbated by turbulent economic conditions and the recent global health crisis.  Early lab studies with psychedelic drugs, like psilocybin, have shown promising indications producing neurological responses that could potentially treat a wide variety of emotional and neurological disorders. We are pursuing multiple opportunities to partner with leading medical universities to license and/or develop assets based upon psychedelic drug therapies that could be transformative to the health and well-being of patients. Our business is well-capitalized, and we believe that combining our resources with leading medical researchers will lead to significant advances in the psychedelic category.”

“The FDA has recently granted ‘Breakthrough Therapy Designations’ for a number of psychedelic based therapies, accelerating the clinical process, and with decriminalization just beginning, we believe that we are well-positioned at the forefront of an enormous and emerging opportunity,” added Weisblum. “In the coming weeks and months, we will be updating investors with additions to our scientific advisory board, sponsored research/licensing deals with universities and an uplisting to the OTCQB Market.”

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma is an early stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psychedelic proprietary therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Alzheimer’s and other rare neurological disorders.  For more information, visit www.silopharma.com 

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Company Contact: Investor Relations Contact:
SiloPharma, Inc. Hayden IR
Eric Weisblum, CEO Brett Maas
718-498-9890 646-536-7331
Email: eric@silopharma.com Email: brett@haydenir.com

Point Capital Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...