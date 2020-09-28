 

WSFS Wealth Study Finds Area Residents are Cautious but Confident in Their Investments Despite the Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Regional study shows wide differences between men and women and younger and older investors when it comes to their investing knowledge and confidence.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local consumers planning for the future believe they have weathered market fluctuations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and have a new appreciation for risk, but are largely undeterred and even bullish about their investments, according to a new WSFS Wealth Study of 350 consumers in the Greater Philadelphia region and Delaware. Participants in the study were between the ages of 35 and 75 and had investable assets of $250,000 to more than $5 million.

Two-thirds of those surveyed (67%) said life is riskier now than before the pandemic. However, 67% said their risk tolerance is the same or greater than it was prior to COVID-19 and the same percentage also said they are in good enough financial shape to cope with the unexpected. Sixty-eight percent are comfortable that investing will allow them to achieve their financial goals and 58% said their investments have done well during the pandemic. Only 13% of respondents were not investing.

The WSFS Wealth Study, however, showed a significant gender gap between men and women over investing attitudes and financial confidence, with 70% of men confident in their abilities to invest and just 30% of women. Similar differences occurred between the various age groups, with younger investors (35-44) far more confident than their older counterparts.

“Peace of mind comes with finding the right approach to investing that allows you to sleep at night,” said Kelly Wellborn, President of Cypress Capital Management, a WSFS Wealth company. “There is no blanket right or wrong level of risk, it is different for every individual. What matters is that people take ownership of their financial lives.”

The Overall Mood
A global pandemic that has stalled economic growth. Steep declines in the stock market and then a recovery. Racial and social unrest. Natural disasters. It would be understandable if investors were ready to take a pause, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Thirty percent said they planned to increase their investing, while another 45% said they would increase their level of investing while also conserving some cash. Not surprisingly, 86% of respondents are planning to use their investments for retirement followed by long-term medical care planning.

