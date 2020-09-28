 

ARTCELS and HOFA Gallery present the exclusive Banksy exhibition 'Catch Me If You Can' in-gallery and virtually (8 - 15 October 2020)

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 15:24  |  57   |   |   

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTCELS in partnership with HOFA Gallery, launches 'Catch Me If You Can', an exhibition devoted exclusively to iconic works by Banksy, 8 - 15 October in London and virtually.

 

Monkey Queen by Banksy, 2003, Screenprint in colours on wove paper (49 x 35cm)

 

ARTCELS is a digital art investment platform designed to make blue-chip art investments more accessible. Subscribers can buy shares in the carefully curated portfolio of blue-chip artworks, and then enjoy their investments through global exhibitions. 

In a nod to Banksy's career-long campaign to democratise art 'Catch Me If You Can' will also be shown virtually, allowing anyone, and anywhere, to access the show free of charge. ARTCELS' founder and HOFA Co-Founder, Elio D'Anna said, "When we set out to create ARTCELS, we wanted to make blue-chip contemporary art more accessible to a wider audience of young, tech-savvy people eager to experience art across boundaries. Banksy epitomizes this ideal and his career is built around the vision of liberating art for the people. So, we are very honoured to be hosting this exhibition and hope people from around the world will tune in to experience Banksy as never before."

Banksy's reputation is at an all-time global high as he continues to create work that deploys irony and satire masterfully in the critique of society and politics. No stranger to controversy, the anonymous artist has consistently spoken truth to people and power through his simple but poignant artworks, wading fearlessly into burning issues like the current migrant crisis. His increasing fanbase and bulletproof street credibility have seen the value of his works increase rapidly in recent years, and 'Catch Me If You Can' will showcase some of the critical works that have endeared Banksy to fans and collectors around the world.

Leading the featured artworks in this exhibition is 'Monkey Queen' created in 2003, which features the artist's most beloved satirical character cast in a most unlikely role. Also set to feature is a signed and dated screenprint of a pink 'Jack and Jill' painting which critiques an insidious, sprawling policing system that co-opts the most innocent citizens.

Preparations for this show come as ARTCELS looks forward to the upcoming launch of its own art-backed digital currency ARTEM. Scheduled for release in early 2021, ARTEM coin is designed to make art investments more secure and more discreet for young, up-and-coming collectors eager to take calculated investment risks and support emerging contemporary artists.

Contact:
Emma-Louise O'Neill
emmalouise@thehouseeoffineart.com  
+44 7515 136909

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1282616/HOFA_Gallery_ARTCELS_Banksy.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New blockchain-based EY OpsChain Network Procurement solution helps complex enterprises manage ...
EY Blockchain Analyzer features newly enhanced Explorer & Visualizer solution to investigate ...
Locus partners with Vinculum to enable omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for ...
Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and ...
Alibaba Cloud Doubles Growth for Cloud-native Database Products
AlzeCure Pharma provides a scientific update on Alzheimer's disease and the Alzstatin project ...
Power Generator For Military Market to Witness Strong Demand for Fuel-Efficient & Advanced ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease