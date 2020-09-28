Dynatrace Earns Top Position in ISG Provider Lens Cloud-Native Observability Solutions Quadrant

“Dynatrace’s comprehensive approach to cloud-native observability, including its strengths in automation and intelligence, makes it the clear Leader in this critical emerging market,” said Blair Hanley Frank, principal analyst, ISG Research, and author of the report. “The report is designed to offer organizations that are moving to cloud-native environments, using Kubernetes, microservices, and serverless architectures, the information they need to make decisions about how to get the observability required in these complex, dynamic ecosystems. Dynatrace is purpose-built for cloud-native architectures and fits very well with this report. We excluded traditional APM and standard monitoring tools vendors from this research because we wanted a genuine focus on solutions that have been purpose-built with cloud-native applications in mind.”

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), today announced it has been named the Leader in the 2020 ISG Provider Lens Cloud-Native Container Services Report for the U.S. ISG analysts positioned Dynatrace highest for portfolio attractiveness and competitive strength in the report’s Cloud-Native Observability Solutions Quadrant. A complimentary copy of the report is available here .

The report highlights Dynatrace’s strengths, including its comprehensive functionality and deep understanding of enterprises’ cloud native needs. According to the report, “Dynatrace’s software has a comprehensive set of functionalities that can help enterprises better understand the performance of cloud-native and legacy applications. The company has invested significantly in providing a single-pane-of-glass experience ― to help enterprises go from seeing a problem to understanding where it came from – connecting application workloads, infrastructure, and digital experience, in ways that few other players in the market can offer.”

“We’re pleased to be recognized as the Leader in the ISG Provider Lens Cloud-Native Observability Solutions Quadrant,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management, Dynatrace. “Based on the evaluation criteria for cloud-native observability solutions, no other provider placed higher than Dynatrace, which underlines the strength of our solution and competitive differentiation. We designed the Dynatrace platform to provide the automatic and intelligent observability that organizations need as they transition to increasingly cloud-native environments. The continuous automation and powerful, explainable AI at the heart of our platform enable organizations and their stretched IT teams to be more proactive and less reactive, freeing time to innovate and drive better digital business outcomes.”

