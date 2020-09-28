PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pressure Sensor Market by Type (Absolute Pressure Sensor, Gauge Pressure Sensor, and Differential Pressure Sensor), Technology (Piezoresistive, Electromagnetic, Capacitive, Resonant Solid State, Optical, and Others), and Application (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global pressure sensor industry generated $11.38 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $24.84 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027.

- Increase in usage in the automotive sector, adoption from the consumer electronics sector, and supportive government policies drive the growth of the global pressure sensor market.

Increase in usage in the automotive sector, adoption from the consumer electronics sector, and supportive government policies drive the growth of the global pressure sensor market. However, high initial cost hinders the market growth. On the other hand, demand for sensors for development of smart cities and the trend of the internet of things (IoT) present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Manufacturing activities have been stopped due to lockdown measures taken by governments. Moreover, supply chain network has been disrupted, due to which, raw materials have been scarce.

As operations in automobile, industrial, and mining sectors have been stopped, the demand for pressure sectors has been dropped significantly.

The demand for pressure sensors for biomedical applications increased during the pandemic for improving oxygen therapy effectiveness and automating drug infusion.

The absolute pressure sensors segment to continue to lead in terms of revenue by 2027

Based on type, the absolute pressure sensors segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global pressure sensor market, and is estimated to continue to lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to surge in demand for industrial and household applications. However, the gauge pressure sensor segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its ability to maintain atmospheric pressure in different circumstances.