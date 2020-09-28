Annual General Meeting of Ekotechnika AG: shareholders approve all items on the agenda with a large majority

Annual General Meeting approves Authorized Capital 2020

Amendments to the Articles of Association on Annual General Meetings

Positive development in the first nine months of 2019/2020

Walldorf, 28 September 2020 - Ekotechnika AG (Primary Market; ISIN: DE000A161234), the German holding company of the largest dealer of international agricultural machinery in Russia, today successfully held its Annual General Meeting, which had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to ratifying the actions of the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board and appointing the auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2019/2020, the Annual General Meeting also approved the creation of Authorized Capital 2020 with a large majority.

In addition, in view of the coming into force of the German Act Implementing the Second Shareholders' Rights Directive (ARUG II), an amendment to the Articles of Association on the participation in Annual General Meetings was resolved. In view of the experience gained during the coronavirus pandemic, the shareholders also approved further amendments to the Articles of Association on the holding of Annual General Meetings to make the rules governing the attendance by shareholders and members of the Supervisory Board more flexible.

At today's Annual General Meeting, the Executive Board furthermore reported on the company's performance in the first nine months of the financial year 2019/2020 (30 September). Revenues increased by 21% from EUR 123.0 million in the same period of the previous year to EUR 148.9 million. The sale of agricultural machinery remained the most important revenue driver. In contrast, the Forestry Machinery segment, which has so far been of little significance in terms of revenues, was affected by the slump in exports to China as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and some changes in the laws governing the export of wood products.