 

Dan Satinoff from FireEye Named One of CRN’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Dan Satinoff, Director of Public Sector Channel Sales & North American Distribution, as one of the IT channel’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should for 2020. This annual list pays tribute to the “below-the-radar” best and brightest who power the channel every day.

Dan Satinoff of FireEye recognized by CRN (Graphic: Business Wire)

Based on feedback from leading solution providers and industry executives, the CRN editorial team uses the 100 People You Don’t Know But Should list to draw attention to those outstanding channel players who may not be household names, but still work tirelessly to keep their partners thriving and the IT channel growing.

As part of Satinoff’s role, he focuses on the United States public sector channel and works with three distributors – Carahsoft, Ingram Micro and SYNNEX Westcon. His responsibilities include overseeing partner enablement and growing partner profitability. During the challenging times of COVID-19 his team has provided additional support to FireEye partners by launching partner care packs containing items useful when working from home and delivering a quarterly partner event called Fuel Up with FireEye which covers topics such as partner enablement, sales and leadership. Satinoff and his team also launched the quarterly FireEye Channel Champion awards which recognizes high performing FireEye account managers & system engineers that consistently advocate and succeed with FireEye partners. Another reason for Satinoff being included on CRN’s list was due to the creative ways he has built new revenue streams for partners from FireEye innovations and services.

“I’m pleased to see individuals like Dan being acknowledged by CRN for constantly going above and beyond for FireEye partners,” said Chris Carter, Vice President of Channels, Americas at FireEye. “One of the areas where our partner program excels is the clear and regular communication we deliver. Dan plays an important role in these efforts by working on initiatives like producing a public sector channel newsletter and organizing events which keep partners informed of important updates such as product launches and new sales incentives. This contributes to our overall goal of making the experience for partners as profitable and simple as possible.”

“Managing a successful channel partner program today calls for a small army of people, but only a few Channel Chiefs tend to enjoy widespread recognition,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “With the 100 People You Don’t Know But Should, we are delighted to shine a spotlight on an exceptional group of unsung team members, giving them some of the acclaim they deserve for their indispensable contributions to channel success.”

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,300 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

