 

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Size Worth USD 36.81 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 6.3% Emergen Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 16:00  |  76   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The factors projected to drive the market during the forecast period are global demand for minimally invasive diagnostic and surgical procedures, rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases, and increasing patient base due to the expanding population.

Emergen Research Logo

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Size – USD 22.49 Billion in 2019, Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Growth - CAGR of 6.3%, Joint Reconstruction Devices Industry Trends –High demand from developing nations

VNCOUVER, B.C., September 28, 2020 - The Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market is expected to reach USD 36.81 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing incidences of orthopedic and musculoskeletal disorders causing discomfort, weakness, and inflammation in joints like knee, hip, shoulder, and ankle, among others, and the need to treat them is likely to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Moreover, a rise in life expectancy leads to rising cases associated with joint disorders, particularly in developing nations, thereby substantially driving the market growth of joint reconstruction devices.

The high use of minimally invasive medicine worldwide has contributed to scientific advancements in medical instruments and procedures. The market for joint reconstruction devices is tied mainly to technological development. A growing number of studies to enhance bionic implants and robotic surgeries are anticipated to play an instrumental role in propelling the market demand.

Growth in the geriatric population in leading countries in the APAC region, including China, India, South Korea, and Japan, would raise demand for joint reconstruction devices. The APAC region is experiencing a considerable rise in the population of people aged more than 65 years, thus requiring frequent usage of joint replacement devices attributed to the aging bone tissues. As per the WHO (World Health Organization), the mean life expectancy of people is 82.3 years of age and 83.7 years of age in South Korea and Japan, respectively. As a result of the growing geriatric population at a higher risk of becoming affected by musculoskeletal disorders, the demand for various joint reconstruction devices is expected to increase over the coming next 5-7 years.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New blockchain-based EY OpsChain Network Procurement solution helps complex enterprises manage ...
EY Blockchain Analyzer features newly enhanced Explorer & Visualizer solution to investigate ...
Locus partners with Vinculum to enable omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for ...
Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and ...
Alibaba Cloud Doubles Growth for Cloud-native Database Products
AlzeCure Pharma provides a scientific update on Alzheimer's disease and the Alzstatin project ...
Power Generator For Military Market to Witness Strong Demand for Fuel-Efficient & Advanced ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease