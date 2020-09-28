NTI Connect, LLC Changes Name to Network Connex

“As we expand our business and services through strategic acquisitions, the name change of our parent company better reflects who we are and clarifies what we deliver to our customers,” said Jim Estes, Chief Executive Officer. “We’ll continue to focus on wireless, fiber optic, data center and cable MSOs as we continue to expand our footprint and integrate our businesses to provide value-added services to our customers.”

NTI Connect, LLC (NTI), a nationwide provider of mission-critical deployment services for wireless, fiber optic, data center and cable network infrastructure, announced today the change of its name to Network Connex .

Acquired by the private equity company ORIX Capital Partners in November 2018, the company has continued to expand its operations across the country and Europe under the brands of NatTech, LLC (National Technologies), CCSI Networks, Fairhaven Integration Services and Vertical Communications, LLC (VERTICOM).

In December 2019, the company acquired VERTICOM, allowing it to offer turnkey solutions to the nation’s leading wireless, small cell and fiber providers in the South-Central United States. More recently, in June of this year, National Technologies acquired Precision Design Services, Inc.’s (PDS) fiber network engineering business. The acquisition allowed Network Connex to expand both fiber network engineering and fiber optic deployment services to national customers in the Greater New York City metropolitan area.

Network Connex has also expanded its service offerings internationally. With its European headquarters in Dublin, the Company has completed data center and fiber projects across the continent. In addition, Network Connex has worked on projects in Japan and Australia.

Network Connex

A leader in mission-critical network deployment solutions, Network Connex, formerly NTI Connect, provides premium services to the most sophisticated networking and data infrastructure companies throughout the United States and in Europe through four operating companies: National Technologies, CCSI Networks, Fairhaven Integration Services, and Vertical Communications (VERTICOM). The company’s comprehensive solutions platform includes wireless network engineering and installation, fiber optic network engineering, installation, splicing and testing, data center and headend infrastructure deployment.

ORIX Capital Partners

ORIX Capital Partners (OCP), the private equity team of ORIX Advisers, LLC and a wholly-owned subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA (ORIX USA), is an operationally-focused private equity firm. OCP seeks to make direct equity investments in established middle-market companies throughout North America, spanning a variety of industries including industrial services, business services and general industrials. For more information about OCP and its capabilities, please visit www.orixcapitalpartners.com.

