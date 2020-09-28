 

BMRN INVESTIGATION ALERT Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of BioMarin Pharmaceutical ("BioMarin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BMRN) resulting from allegations that BioMarin might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased BioMarin securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit BMRN Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On August 19, 2020, BioMarin announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA to the Company’s BLA for valoctocogene roxaparvovec. BioMarin advised investors that in the CRL, “the FDA introduced a new recommendation for two years of data from the Company’s ongoing 270-301 study (Phase 3) to provide substantial evidence of a durable effect using Annualized Bleeding Rate (ABR) as the primary endpoint” and “recommended that the Company complete the Phase 3 Study and submit two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data on all study participants.” In explaining the new recommendation, the “FDA concluded that the differences between Study 270-201 (Phase 1/2) and the Phase 3 study limited its ability to rely on the Phase 1/2 study to support the durability of effect.”

On this news, BioMarin’s stock price fell $41.82 per share, or 35.28%, to close at $76.72 per share on August 19, 2020.

