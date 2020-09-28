 

Diaceutics Partners With Global EQA Providers to Implement Best-in-class Testing Standards

Diaceutics PLC, (AIM: DXRX), today announces three new partnerships on its DXRX platform, as it continues with its mission to get every patient the treatment they deserve. The company has signed agreements with external quality assessment (EQA) organizations Canadian Pathology Quality Assurance – Assurance Qualité Canadienne en Pathologie (CPQA-AQCP), European Molecular Genetics Quality Network (EMQN CIC) and Nordic Immunohistochemical Quality Control (NordiQC). The partnerships will help to establish best-in-class global laboratory standards for diagnostic testing through in-lab quality assurance and will provide the transparency which pharmaceutical companies need to reach more patients with their precision medicines.

Karina Hjort, Senior Director of Innovation, Diaceutics Ltd. (Photo: Business Wire)

By partnering with CPQA-AQCP, EMQN CIC and NordiQC on DXRX – the world’s first diagnostic network for precision medicine – Diaceutics will support the implementation of accurate and high-quality testing across its 2500+ laboratory relationships.

These collaborations facilitate a critical piece of the end-to-end solution which DXRX enables for the development and commercialization of precision medicine diagnostics. They are also part of multiple partnerships which Diaceutics is building with industry providers across the globe to help achieve their mission of getting every patient the treatment they deserve.

Currently focused on the Canadian market, CPQA-AQCP is dedicated to monitoring and improving the proficiency of immunohistochemistry (IHC) and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) testing. DXRX is a global platform which will enable CPQA-AQCP to expand its services further worldwide. The organization is currently collaborating with Diaceutics on a project sponsoring the HER2 biomarker modules for gastric cancer. Using IHC and FISH, they are assessing the landscape and efficiency of HER2 gastric cancer testing, which has now been on the market for more than 10 years.

UK-based EMQN CIC provides molecular genetics, molecular pathology, and technique-specific EQA schemes for the global molecular testing market. It is currently collaborating with Diaceutics on a pilot study involving mutations in the EGFR, PIK3CA, KRAS, HRAS, NRAS, KIT, TP53 and BRAF genes, which will help laboratories using high throughput technologies – such as NGS – to accurately validate assay sensitivity and specificity. Data will be generated for a white paper to demonstrate a real-world review on NGS usage for clinical purposes: where we are today and the market readiness for additional biomarkers.

