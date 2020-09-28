Golden Predator Commences 2020 Drill Program at Brewery Creek Mine, Yukon

Exploration drilling of newly expanded porphyry-style targets and in-fill drilling along the Reserve Trend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V:GPY, OTCQX:NTGSF) (the “Company”) today announces the start of its 2020 drill program at its licensed 100%-owned Brewery Creek mine project ‎located approximately 55 km by road from Dawson City, Yukon. The drill program, now underway, will consist of more than 3,000 m of exploration drilling including:



Wide spaced exploration drilling on new large intrusive porphyry system. Two gold zones--the Classic and Lonestar Zones—have been identified by outcrop, geophysics, surface sampling and previous drilling which was limited to road access along the western margin. This intrusive has a surface expression in excess of 20km 2 . Initial column leach tests have indicated that this intrusive-hosted mineralization is leachable to at least 200 m in depth.



. Initial column leach tests have indicated that this intrusive-hosted mineralization is leachable to at least 200 m in depth. In-fill drilling within a 400 m gap between the Lucky resource area and the Keg resource to increase the density of 2019 drilling, confirm continuity of mineralization between the two deposits and increase resources. The goal is to incorporate the Lucky resource into the much larger Keg pit shell for mine planning now in progress as a part of the Brewery Creek Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS).

Brewery Creek maps and a 3D video of resource areas can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B29GzHd-3kA and https://www.goldenpredator.com/_resources/news/GPY-NR20-26-Brewery-Cre ...

2020 Exploration Drilling of New Large-Scale Targets – Classic and Lonestar Zone

The drill program, in newly defined extensions of the Classic/Lonestar porphyry-style intrusive, consists of step-outs approximately 1 km or more from existing drilling at the Classic and Lonestar areas. These holes will be targeted based on 2019 surface sampling and earlier geophysical studies.

The Classic Zone is a near surface bulk tonnage target that lies approximately 3 km south of the Brewery Creek Reserve Trend. Together with the more recently discovered Lonestar zone, the Classic Zone demonstrates the discovery potential of the entire southern portion of the large Brewery Creek Property where a large syenite intrusion hosts gold mineralization primarily in sheeted quartz/carbonate/pyrite veins and as fine-grained disseminations. Initial column leach tests have indicated that this intrusive hosted mineralization is leachable to at least a 200m depth. This mineralization is clearly a separate younger mineralizing event not associated with the quartz monzonite thrust-hosted mineralization historically exploited in the Reserve Trend which is the subject of the ongoing BFS.