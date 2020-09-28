Freddie Mac Multifamily Names Dan Din Vice President of Specialty Underwriting

“Dan’s passion for innovative solutions focused on our housing mission has been an important part of the development of several of Freddie Mac Multifamily’s advanced offerings,” said Steve Lansbury, senior vice president of Freddie Mac Multifamily Underwriting and Credit. “As we strive to continue to provide best-in-class business to our lenders and borrowers, I look forward to Dan’s continued contributions to our ongoing success.”

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily today announced that Daniel Din has been named vice president of Specialty Underwriting. In his new role, Dan will oversee the underwriting and credit of Freddie Mac’s businesses in Affordable Housing, Seniors Housing, Structured Transactions and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity investments.

Over the last 13 years at Freddie Mac, Dan has held positions with increasing responsibilities in Offerings Development, Risk Distribution and Credit, Innovation Underwriting, and most recently, he was the underwriting senior director of the Conventional Southeast region, our largest business area by loan volume. Dan received an MBA in real estate from Johns Hopkins University, a Master of Science in information systems technology from George Washington University and a bachelor’s in economics from the University of Virginia.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is the nation's multifamily housing finance leader. Historically, more than 90% of the eligible rental units we fund are affordable to families with low-to-moderate incomes earning up to 120% of area median income. More than 90% of the mortgages purchased support rental units for households earning 120% of area median income or below. Freddie Mac securitizes about 90% of the multifamily loans it purchases, thus transferring the majority of the expected credit risk from taxpayers to private investors.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Morosi

(703) 918-5851

Michael_Morosi@FreddieMac.com