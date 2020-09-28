Signature Bank Named Number One in Three Categories of New York Law Journal’s 11th Annual “Best Of” Survey

The rankings, which were revealed in the September 28 th , 2020 edition of the New York-area’s leading legal trade publication, reflect the opinions of thousands of attorneys and other legal professionals who were eligible to cast votes in 80+ legal-related categories. The voting process is purely democratic, and the results represent the candid viewpoints of New York Law Journal readers and members of the New York legal community.

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank, announced today it placed #1 in three categories of the New York Law Journal’s “Best of” 11 th annual survey of the New York legal community. These include Business Bank, Private Bank and Business Escrow Services (formerly Attorney Escrow Services). The 2020 New York Law Journal ranking indicates the 11 th consecutive year where Signature Bank earned a top three position in one or more of these same categories.

Additionally, based on the Bank’s 2020 placement on the list, it earned inclusion for the third consecutive year in New York Law Journal’s "Best of” Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is awarded to entities that placed in "Best of" for at least three of the past four years thus repeatedly receiving the highest ratings from New York Law Journal readers and the New York legal community.

Since 2010 when the New York Law Journal began surveying its readers for its “Best of” listing, Signature Bank has consistently secured the top spot or ranked in the top three in the Business Bank, Private Bank and Business Escrow Services categories. For the past 11 consecutive years, the Bank ranked #1 in the Best Business Bank category six times and also placed in the top three five others. It is also the 10th consecutive year where Signature Bank ranked in the top three of the Private Bank category (number one for four consecutive years), and the ninth straight year it placed in the top three in the Business Escrow Services category (including ranking number one for the past four straight years and six times overall).