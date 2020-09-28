 

Power Generator For Military Market to Witness Strong Demand for Fuel-Efficient & Advanced Generators During 2020-2030, Says Future Market Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 16:30  |  100   |   |   

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) anticipates the global power generator for military market to surge at a moderate CAGR of 3.4% during the assessment period 2020-2030. The steadily surging demand for better access to power sources along with a portable generator from military agencies is poised to support growth foreseen in the market. 

FMI_Logo

"The COVID-19 outbreak has crippled the power sector of some prominent economic powerhouses and is likely to witness an improbable slump in investment, liquidity crunch and other devastating challenges," says an analyst at FMI. 

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12533

Power Generator for Military Market - Key Takeaways

  • Based on capacity, the up to 60 KW category accounts for the prominent market share due to the fuel efficiency and compact design of these generators.
  • In terms of output, the AC generator holds close to 3/4th overall market share.
  • Diesel fuel type holds a prominent market share as they are more suitable and reliable across multiple applications.
  • Based on installation type, mobile and portable generators gain prominence among others as they are more compatible with several military operations.
  • Based on application, Camps/accommodation and hospitals stay prominent in the market over the assessment period.

Power Generator for Military - Key Trends

  • Surging demand for distributed power in key government organizations such as the military is a major growth-promoting aspect for the global market.
  • Power generator installments are the favored method for enhancing energy-security performance, environment, and economy thus catalyzing the market growth.
  • As troops deployments are rising overseas, together with the requirement for several modern warfare equipments, governments are investing in fortifying their defense systems by investing in robust power generation equipment in the approaching years.
  • Driven by the need to reduce carbon footprint, demand for hybrid generators will increase generating a lucrative growth prospect.

Power Generator for Military - Regional Analysis 

Seite 1 von 4
Erdgas jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New blockchain-based EY OpsChain Network Procurement solution helps complex enterprises manage ...
EY Blockchain Analyzer features newly enhanced Explorer & Visualizer solution to investigate ...
Locus partners with Vinculum to enable omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for ...
Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and ...
Alibaba Cloud Doubles Growth for Cloud-native Database Products
AlzeCure Pharma provides a scientific update on Alzheimer's disease and the Alzstatin project ...
Power Generator For Military Market to Witness Strong Demand for Fuel-Efficient & Advanced ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:51 Uhr
Marktgeflüster: Short-Squeeze - alles steigt!
18:21 Uhr
Rohstoffe: Goldrausch - 28.09.2020 | Gold - Silber
17:00 Uhr
Digital Risk Protection Platform Market to Witness Strong Demand from the SMEs During 2020-2030, Says Future Market Insights
16:06 Uhr
Vom Goldpreis profitieren: Goldaktien-Boom: Warum Gold-Anleger Crash-Propheten und Verschwörungstheoretikern nicht zuhören müssen
14:30 Uhr
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen Weltklasseprojekt Rude Creek am Yukon!
12:30 Uhr
Gold könnte weiter korrigieren!
12:03 Uhr
DGAP-News: Makara Mining präsentiert aufschlußreiches Video vom potentiellen Weltklasseprojekt Rude Creek aus der legendären Yukon Region
11:59 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Gold bald zurück bei 2.000 USD pro Unze?
11:49 Uhr
VW mit historischem Vergleich – Aktie braucht Impulse
10:49 Uhr
Leserfrage: Umsetzung der Heibel-Ticker Empfehlungen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:08 Uhr
63.703
Gold und Silber vor neuen Allzeithochs...
27.09.20
2
Agnico Eagle Mines: Bodenbildung läuft!
26.09.20
478
Gold Chartanalyse von Kagels Trading
25.09.20
2
Factoring als Liquiditätsmotor: Im Experteninterview mit Stephan Ninow, Geschäftsführer der abcfinan
23.09.20
48.757
GOLD und SILBER - Charttechnik und Trading