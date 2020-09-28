 

DEKRA recognized as testing laboratory and certification body to serve the North American market

DEKRA able to test and certify products for admission to the USA and Canada

ARNHEM, Netherlands, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International expert organization DEKRA has been recognized by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) for the U.S. DEKRA can now grant its own DEKRA US certification mark to a broad scope of products that will be marketed in the U.S. DEKRA had already been accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) as a certification body for the Canadian market last year. Manufacturers can now ask DEKRA to both test and certify products for the North American market.

OSHA recognized DEKRA Certification Inc. in Sterling, VA. and DEKRA Certification B.V. in Arnhem, the Netherlands as a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL). OSHA concluded that DEKRA fulfilled all requirements for recognition after assessing DEKRA's testing facilities and an extensive audit of the organization and its working processes. As a NRTL, DEKRA can now perform tests and certifications in the field of safety for specific product categories: Environmental, Equipment for use in Hazardous Locations, Information Technology Equipment, Laboratory and Measurement Equipment, Audio and Video Equipment, Lighting, Medical, Power Supplies and Miscellaneous.

The combination of the DEKRA mark and the "C" and/or "US" identifiers signifies that a product has been certified for the Canadian and/or U.S. markets.

DEKRA has been active in the North America market for 30 years. However, certification for admission of products to the U.S. and Canada was performed based on DEKRA test reports and product assessments by DEKRA partners. The official recognition as NRTL complements DEKRA's service portfolio for accessing the North American market. The recognition as an official product testing and certification company in North America is an important extension of DEKRA's list of global accreditations.

For manufacturers that serve the global market, this may lead to significant efficiency gains, reduced time to market and cost savings, and combined inspections they can outsource to a single organization.

"We are very proud to have received the NRTL status," said DEKRA Executive Vice President Bert Zoetbrood, who is responsible for DEKRA North and South America. "The fact that we are now able to certify a wide range of products as an accredited laboratory is a major milestone for our organization and our reputation in North America."

"The U.S. NRTL recognition is one of our highlights within DEKRA´s already broad product testing accreditation portfolio and complements our existing Canadian SCC accreditation. The initial scope in this extent is a significant achievement of the close collaboration between DEKRA and OSHA," said Frank Thon, Global Quality, Risk and Accreditation Director of Service Division Product Testing at DEKRA.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 90 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2019, DEKRA generated sales totaling approximately 3.4 billion Euros. The company currently employs around 44,000 people in more than 50 countries on all five continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world. www.dekra-product-safety.com 



