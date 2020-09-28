 

Romanian Subsidiaries of Wirecard Sales International sold to SIBS

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.09.2020, 16:50  |  97   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 28.09.2020 / 16:50

Press Release

Rechtsanwalt Dr. jur. Michael Jaffé
Insolvency administrator of Wirecard Sales International Holding GmbH, Aschheim
 

After an intense auction process

Romanian Subsidiaries of Wirecard Sales International sold to SIBS

Aschheim/Munich, 28 September 2020. A further success was achieved in the investor processes for the sale of the international Wirecard group entities held by Wirecard Sales International Holding GmbH (WDSI). The insolvency administrator appointed by the Munich Insolvency Court for WDSI and Wirecard AG, Rechtsanwalt Dr. Michael Jaffé of the law firm JAFFÉ Rechtsanwälte Insolvenzverwalter, sold all shares in Wirecard Romania SA to the leading European payment service provider SIBS.

Wirecard Romania has more than 25 years of experience in offering payment services and necessary technology solutions for all major banks in Romania, also serving banks in Moldavia. The subsidiary Romcard has a leading position within the Romanian payments market. The further subsidiary Supercard Solutions & Services has a leading market share in the merchant value add services market including loyalty systems and end to end marketing capabilities. The companies historically operated standalone from the parent group. They continue operations without disruption and with a strong operational standing.

The transaction was closed today. SIBS continues to run the operation without any interruption. SIBS is a full fledge payment service provider, with a leading position in Portugal and a significant footprint in high growth countries in Europe and Africa, and a broad spectrum of solutions from digital and e-commerce to ATM and POS network and card product and personalisation. Via this acquisition SIBS expands into the Romanian market, further expanding its scale and relevance in Eastern Europe.

"With the sale of Wirecard Romania we have accomplished another success in the process of selling the Wirecard entities in the best interest of the creditors. There is substantial interest for the other international subsidiaries. Especially, for the PT Prima Vista Solusi, PT Wirecard Technologies Indonesia (both Jakarta, Indonesia) and Wirecard (Vietnam) Company Limited are in advanced auction processes", insolvency administrator Dr. jur. Michael Jaffé stated.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG Announces Half-Year Results per June 30 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...