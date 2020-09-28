Digital Risk Protection Platform Market to Witness Strong Demand from the SMEs During 2020-2030, Says Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) anticipates the global digital risk protection platforms market to surge at a stellar CAGR of 10.1% during the assessment period 2020-2030. Extensive usage across several end-use industries, across nations, has prompted escalating digital connectivity, lack of awareness about cyber-attacks, fragile regulations, and rising cross-border data exchange. Any form of a data breach can prove to be disastrous for an organization's long-term survival, this has compelled organizations to invest in sturdy digital risk protection platforms.

Cyber malefactors are leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic landscape to originate data theft attacks, phishing emails, and ransomware to steal confidential data. Based on these trends, the market for digital risk protection platforms is poised to record a prolific growth amid the course of the pandemic and further. The growth is anticipated to surge to 11% in 2020 alone.

"Leading players are capitalizing on integrated cloud-based solutions for e-mail security and data protection & mobility to diminish threat and compliance risk." says an analyst at FMI.

Digital Risk Protection Platform Market - Key Takeaways

Cloud-based solutions stay majorly sought-after in digital risk protection solutions to minimalize potential threats.

Based on the enterprise, large-scale enterprises will remain dominant in the global scenario, accounting for more than 50% of the total revenue share.

In terms of industry, the government sector remains dominant owing to the requirement to shield state secrets.

Digital Risk Protection Platform - Key Trends

Adoption of the latest technologies such as collaboration tools and mobile applications drives the market growth.

Expanding government budgets to adapt digitalization, speeding up the expansion of the digital risk protection platform market

The need for dynamic security solutions by business entities is escalating the need for the digital risk protection platform market.

Analysis of attack patterns and early detection to minimize risk to system privacy, identity, data, and integrity open up impressive growth prospects.

Digital Risk Protection Platform - Regional Analysis