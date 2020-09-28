 

Digital Risk Protection Platform Market to Witness Strong Demand from the SMEs During 2020-2030, Says Future Market Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 17:00  |  80   |   |   

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) anticipates the global digital risk protection platforms market to surge at a stellar CAGR of 10.1% during the assessment period 2020-2030. Extensive usage across several end-use industries, across nations, has prompted escalating digital connectivity, lack of awareness about cyber-attacks, fragile regulations, and rising cross-border data exchange. Any form of a data breach can prove to be disastrous for an organization's long-term survival, this has compelled organizations to invest in sturdy digital risk protection platforms.

FMI_Logo

Cyber malefactors are leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic landscape to originate data theft attacks, phishing emails, and ransomware to steal confidential data. Based on these trends, the market for digital risk protection platforms is poised to record a prolific growth amid the course of the pandemic and further. The growth is anticipated to surge to 11% in 2020 alone. 

"Leading players are capitalizing on integrated cloud-based solutions for e-mail security and data protection & mobility to diminish threat and compliance risk." says an analyst at FMI

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12528

Digital Risk Protection Platform Market - Key Takeaways

  • Cloud-based solutions stay majorly sought-after in digital risk protection solutions to minimalize potential threats.
  • Based on the enterprise, large-scale enterprises will remain dominant in the global scenario, accounting for more than 50% of the total revenue share.
  • In terms of industry, the government sector remains dominant owing to the requirement to shield state secrets.

Digital Risk Protection Platform - Key Trends

  • Adoption of the latest technologies such as collaboration tools and mobile applications drives the market growth.
  • Expanding government budgets to adapt digitalization, speeding up the expansion of the digital risk protection platform market
  • The need for dynamic security solutions by business entities is escalating the need for the digital risk protection platform market.
  • Analysis of attack patterns and early detection to minimize risk to system privacy, identity, data, and integrity open up impressive growth prospects.

Digital Risk Protection Platform - Regional Analysis 

Seite 1 von 3
Gold jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New blockchain-based EY OpsChain Network Procurement solution helps complex enterprises manage ...
EY Blockchain Analyzer features newly enhanced Explorer & Visualizer solution to investigate ...
Locus partners with Vinculum to enable omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for ...
Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and ...
Alibaba Cloud Doubles Growth for Cloud-native Database Products
Power Generator For Military Market to Witness Strong Demand for Fuel-Efficient & Advanced ...
AlzeCure Pharma provides a scientific update on Alzheimer's disease and the Alzstatin project ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:51 Uhr
Marktgeflüster: Short-Squeeze - alles steigt!
18:21 Uhr
Rohstoffe: Goldrausch - 28.09.2020 | Gold - Silber
16:30 Uhr
Power Generator For Military Market to Witness Strong Demand for Fuel-Efficient & Advanced Generators During 2020-2030, Says Future Market Insights
16:06 Uhr
Vom Goldpreis profitieren: Goldaktien-Boom: Warum Gold-Anleger Crash-Propheten und Verschwörungstheoretikern nicht zuhören müssen
14:30 Uhr
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen Weltklasseprojekt Rude Creek am Yukon!
12:30 Uhr
Gold könnte weiter korrigieren!
12:03 Uhr
DGAP-News: Makara Mining präsentiert aufschlußreiches Video vom potentiellen Weltklasseprojekt Rude Creek aus der legendären Yukon Region
11:59 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Gold bald zurück bei 2.000 USD pro Unze?
10:49 Uhr
Leserfrage: Umsetzung der Heibel-Ticker Empfehlungen
08:56 Uhr
Videoausblick: Abverkauf oder Rally?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:11 Uhr
63.706
Gold und Silber vor neuen Allzeithochs...
27.09.20
2
Agnico Eagle Mines: Bodenbildung läuft!
26.09.20
478
Gold Chartanalyse von Kagels Trading
25.09.20
2
Factoring als Liquiditätsmotor: Im Experteninterview mit Stephan Ninow, Geschäftsführer der abcfinan
23.09.20
48.757
GOLD und SILBER - Charttechnik und Trading