Digital Risk Protection Platform Market to Witness Strong Demand from the SMEs During 2020-2030, Says Future Market Insights
DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) anticipates the global digital risk protection platforms market to surge at a stellar CAGR of 10.1% during the assessment period 2020-2030. Extensive usage across several end-use industries, across nations, has prompted escalating digital connectivity, lack of awareness about cyber-attacks, fragile regulations, and rising cross-border data exchange. Any form of a data breach can prove to be disastrous for an organization's long-term survival, this has compelled organizations to invest in sturdy digital risk protection platforms.
Cyber malefactors are leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic landscape to originate data theft attacks, phishing emails, and ransomware to steal confidential data. Based on these trends, the market for digital risk protection platforms is poised to record a prolific growth amid the course of the pandemic and further. The growth is anticipated to surge to 11% in 2020 alone.
"Leading players are capitalizing on integrated cloud-based solutions for e-mail security and data protection & mobility to diminish threat and compliance risk." says an analyst at FMI.
Digital Risk Protection Platform Market - Key Takeaways
- Cloud-based solutions stay majorly sought-after in digital risk protection solutions to minimalize potential threats.
- Based on the enterprise, large-scale enterprises will remain dominant in the global scenario, accounting for more than 50% of the total revenue share.
- In terms of industry, the government sector remains dominant owing to the requirement to shield state secrets.
Digital Risk Protection Platform - Key Trends
- Adoption of the latest technologies such as collaboration tools and mobile applications drives the market growth.
- Expanding government budgets to adapt digitalization, speeding up the expansion of the digital risk protection platform market
- The need for dynamic security solutions by business entities is escalating the need for the digital risk protection platform market.
- Analysis of attack patterns and early detection to minimize risk to system privacy, identity, data, and integrity open up impressive growth prospects.
Digital Risk Protection Platform - Regional Analysis
