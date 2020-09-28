 

EA Sports FIFA 21 Soundtrack Inspired by Its Fans From Around the World

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 17:00  |  62   |   |   

Today, Electronic Arts Inc., (NASDAQ:EA) unveiled the official EA SPORTS FIFA 21 soundtrack with music from different cultures and sounds that represent global fans from all over the world. Featuring over 100 emerging and renowned artists from 23 different countries across the FIFA 21 and VOLTA FOOTBALL soundtracks, FIFA 21 is representing global culture like never before. International headliners such as multi-Grammy Award winning global superstar Dua Lipa, Brazilian pop sensation Anitta, Charli XCX, Disclosure, and Stormzy are celebrating the world’s game with the hottest artists-to-watch including Tkay Maidza, Madame Gandhi, Chløë Black and more to offer the latest in grime, electronic, and hip-hop.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005132/en/

FIFA 21 and VOLTA FOOTBALL Soundtracks Feature over 100 Emerging and Renowned Artists including Dua Lipa, Anitta, and more. Listen Now on Spotify, Apple and Deezer. (Photo: Business Wire)

FIFA 21 and VOLTA FOOTBALL Soundtracks Feature over 100 Emerging and Renowned Artists including Dua Lipa, Anitta, and more. Listen Now on Spotify, Apple and Deezer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“At a time when our shared connections mean more than ever, the soundtrack to EA SPORTS FIFA 21 defines global culture like never before,” said Steve Schnur, President of Music, Electronic Arts. “The days of borders – musically speaking – are gone. Our soundtrack goal is to change the way players around the world hear and experience football and introduce them to new music that will change their lives.”

To bring FIFA 21 players together as one world, fans will be able to listen to the VOLTA FOOTBALL Soundtrack while playing other modes, such as FUT and Career, and enable settings to hear both FIFA 21 and VOLTA FOOTBALL tracks across all menus. Both the FIFA 21 and VOLTA FOOTBALL soundtracks are available today on major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple and Deezer. Fans can also pre-order* FIFA 21 before October 9th and get new FUT Kits designed by Anitta, Rema, Lil Mosey, DAVE and BEAM.

To help celebrate the all-new soundtrack, fans can also experience the first-ever FIFA World Celebration, where more than 40 global artists featured on the FIFA 21 Soundtrack will come together on their respective channels to celebrate the FIFA 21 World Premiere and the upcoming launch of the game. Fans can tune in to see performances from Dua Lipa, Diplo, and Anitta, all taking place on October 1, along with in-game giveaways and more. Stay tuned to @easportsfifa for the full schedule of performances and more info on how fans can join in celebrating The World’s Game.

“Brazil is known worldwide as ‘the land of futebol’. For me, it’s a dream to have ‘Me Gusta’, which combines quintessential Brazilian sounds like Funk, Pagodão and Arrocha, featured on this soundtrack - to be able to bring some of our Brazilian flavor around the world via this incredible game,” said Brazilian pop superstar Anitta.

EA Play** members can also be among the first to get on the pitch early starting October 1, with an early access trial (including pre-launch challenges), start of Season XP Boosts for FIFA Ultimate Team, recurring FUT kits and stadium customization item rewards throughout the season, plus 10% off FIFA Points. Visit eaplay.com for more details.

FIFA 21 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and is available worldwide October 9, 2020 on PlayStation4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin and Steam. Join the EA SPORTS FIFA community at Facebook and on Instagram, or follow us on Twitter @easportsfifa.

EA SPORTS FIFA 21 assets are available to download on the official EA press site at PRESS.EA.COM.

* Conditions and restrictions apply. See ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-21/game-offer-and-disclaimers for details.

**CONDITIONS, LIMITATIONS AND EXCLUSIONS APPLY. SEE tos.ea.com/legalapp/eaplay/US/en/PC/ FOR DETAILS.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. Madden, NFL and FIFA are properties of its respective owners and used with permission.

Electronic Arts Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
GLNG LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Golar LNG Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:24 Uhr
DFL verlängert Vertrag mit dem Videospiel-Publisher EA
22.09.20
Madden NFL 21 Attracts the Most Sponsors in Madden NFL Championship Series History
16.09.20
Strap Into Virtual Reality and Experience World War II Like Never Before With Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond on December 11
03.09.20
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 21 Sees Strong First Week Unit Sales up Nearly 20 Percent Year-Over-Year

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.02.20
84
Electronic Arts Info- und Meinungsthread