 

Boise Cascade Purchases New Property Near Nashville

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) today announced that it has completed the purchase of a new property with building structures in Gallatin, TN.

“The acquisition of this new facility will allow us to expand our operations in the Nashville market, one of the strongest housing growth markets in the U.S.,” said Jeff Strom, vice president and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) general manager of Eastern Operations.

The 13-acre facility currently has 183,000 sq. ft. of warehouse and office space. The Company plans to start construction and site improvements immediately, with a goal to begin operations in the new facility in Q2 2021. The current facility will remain open during the transition. The property was previously home to Fowler Lumber Company, an Appalachian hardwood producer.

“It has railroad access and is close to the Nashville metropolitan area as well as state highways/interstates to more effectively service a larger distribution footprint,” said Nick Stokes, executive vice president, Building Materials Distribution (BMD). “The investment demonstrates our commitment to this market with increased capacity, allowing us to expand our product offering and add depth in the product lines we carry today.”

The Boise Cascade BMD Nashville distribution center was created following the acquisition of Lumberman’s Wholesale Distributors in April 2018.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit our website at www.bc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking” within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, they are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual events to differ from the expectations expressed in this release. Factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise them in light of new information. Finally, we undertake no obligation to review or confirm analyst expectations or estimates that might be derived from this release.

