Boise Cascade Purchases New Property Near Nashville

“The acquisition of this new facility will allow us to expand our operations in the Nashville market, one of the strongest housing growth markets in the U.S.,” said Jeff Strom, vice president and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) general manager of Eastern Operations.

The 13-acre facility currently has 183,000 sq. ft. of warehouse and office space. The Company plans to start construction and site improvements immediately, with a goal to begin operations in the new facility in Q2 2021. The current facility will remain open during the transition. The property was previously home to Fowler Lumber Company, an Appalachian hardwood producer.

“It has railroad access and is close to the Nashville metropolitan area as well as state highways/interstates to more effectively service a larger distribution footprint,” said Nick Stokes, executive vice president, Building Materials Distribution (BMD). “The investment demonstrates our commitment to this market with increased capacity, allowing us to expand our product offering and add depth in the product lines we carry today.”

The Boise Cascade BMD Nashville distribution center was created following the acquisition of Lumberman’s Wholesale Distributors in April 2018.

