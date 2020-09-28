Just Energy Announces the Closing of its Recapitalization Plan and Reconstitution of the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:JE; NYSE:JE), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers, today announced the closing of its previously announced recapitalization plan (the “Recapitalization”) and the reconstitution of its board of directors (the “Board”).

Reconstitution of the Board of Directors with five new directors

Together, these actions reduce debt, increase liquidity and refresh Just Energy’s governance. The Recapitalization strengthens and de-risks the business and positions Just Energy for sustainable growth as an independent industry leader.

“With the closing of our Recapitalization, Just Energy can confidently move forward with a solid financial position, focused on executing our strategy and serving our clients,” said R. Scott Gahn, Just Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“I would like to thank all our employees for their continued dedication and hard work during the past several months. Our reconstituted board, improved financial flexibility and increased liquidity position us well for future success and I look forward to the next chapter for Just Energy.”

The slate of seven previously announced director candidates were appointed to the Board upon closing of the Recapitalization. They possess a wide spectrum of skills and expertise, including deep knowledge of the energy industry, and will help maintain the Company’s commitment to strong and transparent governance. The reconstituted Board is as follows:

James Bell (new)

Anthony Horton (new)

Steven Murray (new)

Stephen Schaefer (new)

Marcie Zlotnik (new)

R. Scott Gahn (incumbent)

Dallas Ross (incumbent)



The Recapitalization provided for, among other things: