 

Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade PIN Photodiodes Feature Low 0.7 mm Profile, Increased Signal to Noise Ratio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 17:00  |  43   |   |   

Offered in 0805 Case Size, AEC-Q101 Qualified Devices Feature Black SMD Packages to Eliminate Side Illumination

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced two new surface-mount Automotive Grade silicon PIN photodiodes in the compact 0805 case size with a low 0.7 mm profile — 0.15 mm lower than previous-generation devices. Offered in black packages, the opaque side walls of the Vishay Semiconductors VEMD4010X01 and VEMD4110X01 eliminate unwanted side illumination to increase their signal to noise ratio.

The AEC-Q101 qualified photodiodes released today are optimized for photo detection in applications such as solar load sensors; automotive rain, light, and tunnel sensors; light barriers for elevators, garage doors, and industrial equipment; and reflective sensors for touchless faucets, toilets, and trash cans. For the detection of visible and near infrared radiation, the VEMD4010X01 offers a wide sensitivity range from 550 nm to 1040 nm. For 740 nm to 1040 nm infrared applications, the VEMD4110X01 features a daylight blocking filter and is matched with 830 nm to 950 nm IR emitters.

Delivering high sensitivity, the devices feature a sensitive area of 0.42 mm², reverse light current of 2.4 µA, and a low dark current of 1 nA. The VEMD4010X01 and VEMD4110X01 offer fast response times, ± 60° angles of half-sensitivity, a wide temperature range of -40 °C to +110 °C, and 910 nm wavelengths of peak sensitivity. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the photodiodes provide a moisture sensitivity level (MSL) of 3 in accordance with J-STD-020 for a floor life of 168 hours.

Samples and production quantities of the VEMD4010X01 and VEMD4110X01 are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks for larger orders.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust introduces two new surface-mount Automotive Grade silicon PIN photodiodes in compact size with low 0.7 mm profile. Offered in black packages, the opaque side walls eliminate unwanted side illumination to increase signal to noise ratio. - https://bit.ly/35PRf5k

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Links to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80134 (VEMD4010X01)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?84910 (VEMD4110X01)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157715996816798


Vishay Intertechnology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
Vishay Intertechnology 200 V N-Channel MOSFET in PowerPAK 1212-8S Offers Industry-Low RDS(ON) to Increase Power Density, Save Energy
21.09.20
Vishay Intertechnology Extends EP1 High Energy Wet Tantalum Capacitor With New Ratings in the B and C Case Codes
16.09.20
Vishay Intertechnology Reveals New Corporate Brand: The DNA of tech.
09.09.20
Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade DC-Link Film Capacitors Deliver Stable Capacitance and ESR in High Humidity Environments
31.08.20
Vishay Intertechnology Extends TNPW e3 Series of High Stability Thin Film Flat Chip Resistors With New Device in Compact 0201 Case Size