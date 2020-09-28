 

DEKRA recognized as testing laboratory and certification body to serve the North American market /DEKRA able to test and certify products for admission to the USA and Canada

Arnhem Netherlands (ots) - International expert organization DEKRA has been
recognized by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as a
Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) for the U.S. DEKRA can now grant
its own DEKRA US certification mark to a broad scope of products that will be
marketed in the U.S. DEKRA had already been accredited by the Standards Council
of Canada (SCC) as a certification body for the Canadian market last year.
Manufacturers can now ask DEKRA to both test and certify products for the North
American market.

OSHA recognized DEKRA Certification Inc. in Sterling, VA. and DEKRA
Certification B.V. in Arnhem, the Netherlands as a Nationally Recognized Testing
Laboratory (NRTL). OSHA concluded that DEKRA fulfilled all requirements for
recognition after assessing DEKRA's testing facilities and an extensive audit of
the organization and its working processes. As a NRTL, DEKRA can now perform
tests and certifications in the field of safety for specific product categories:
Environmental, Equipment for use in Hazardous Locations, Information Technology
Equipment, Laboratory and Measurement Equipment, Audio and Video Equipment,
Lighting, Medical, Power Supplies and Miscellaneous.

The combination of the DEKRA mark and the "C" and/or "US" identifiers signifies
that a product has been certified for the Canadian and/or U.S. markets.

DEKRA has been active in the North America market for 30 years. However,
certification for admission of products to the U.S. and Canada was performed
based on DEKRA test reports and product assessments by DEKRA partners. The
official recognition as NRTL complements DEKRA's service portfolio for accessing
the North American market. The recognition as an official product testing and
certification company in North America is an important extension of DEKRA's list
of global accreditations.

For manufacturers that serve the global market, this may lead to significant
efficiency gains, reduced time to market and cost savings, and combined
inspections they can outsource to a single organization.

"We are very proud to have received the NRTL status,"said DEKRA Executive Vice
President Bert Zoetbrood, who is responsible for DEKRA North and South America.
"The fact that we are now able to certify a wide range of products as an
accredited laboratory is a major milestone for our organization and our
reputation in North America."

"The U.S. NRTL recognition is one of our highlights within DEKRA´s already broad
product testing accreditation portfolio and complements our existing Canadian
SCC accreditation. The initial scope in this extent is a significant achievement
of the close collaboration between DEKRA and OSHA," said Frank Thon, Global
Quality, Risk and Accreditation Director of Service Division Product Testing at
DEKRA.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 90 years. Founded in
1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today
one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of
DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2019, DEKRA generated
sales totaling approximately 3.4 billion Euros. The company currently employs
around 44,000 people in more than 50 countries on all five continents. With
qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at
work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert
appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety
consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as
training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday
in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world.
http://www.dekra-product-safety.com

Contact:

DEKRA Certification B.V.
Anne van Vlaenderen
+31 88 96 83323
mailto:Anne.vanVlaenderen@dekra.com

