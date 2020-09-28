DEKRA recognized as testing laboratory and certification body to serve the North American market /DEKRA able to test and certify products for admission to the USA and Canada

Arnhem Netherlands (ots) - International expert organization DEKRA has been

recognized by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as a

Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) for the U.S. DEKRA can now grant

its own DEKRA US certification mark to a broad scope of products that will be

marketed in the U.S. DEKRA had already been accredited by the Standards Council

of Canada (SCC) as a certification body for the Canadian market last year.

Manufacturers can now ask DEKRA to both test and certify products for the North

American market.



OSHA recognized DEKRA Certification Inc. in Sterling, VA. and DEKRA

Certification B.V. in Arnhem, the Netherlands as a Nationally Recognized Testing

Laboratory (NRTL). OSHA concluded that DEKRA fulfilled all requirements for

recognition after assessing DEKRA's testing facilities and an extensive audit of

the organization and its working processes. As a NRTL, DEKRA can now perform

tests and certifications in the field of safety for specific product categories:

Environmental, Equipment for use in Hazardous Locations, Information Technology

Equipment, Laboratory and Measurement Equipment, Audio and Video Equipment,

Lighting, Medical, Power Supplies and Miscellaneous.





The combination of the DEKRA mark and the "C" and/or "US" identifiers signifiesthat a product has been certified for the Canadian and/or U.S. markets.DEKRA has been active in the North America market for 30 years. However,certification for admission of products to the U.S. and Canada was performedbased on DEKRA test reports and product assessments by DEKRA partners. Theofficial recognition as NRTL complements DEKRA's service portfolio for accessingthe North American market. The recognition as an official product testing andcertification company in North America is an important extension of DEKRA's listof global accreditations.For manufacturers that serve the global market, this may lead to significantefficiency gains, reduced time to market and cost savings, and combinedinspections they can outsource to a single organization."We are very proud to have received the NRTL status,"said DEKRA Executive VicePresident Bert Zoetbrood, who is responsible for DEKRA North and South America."The fact that we are now able to certify a wide range of products as anaccredited laboratory is a major milestone for our organization and ourreputation in North America.""The U.S. NRTL recognition is one of our highlights within DEKRA´s already broadproduct testing accreditation portfolio and complements our existing CanadianSCC accreditation. The initial scope in this extent is a significant achievementof the close collaboration between DEKRA and OSHA," said Frank Thon, GlobalQuality, Risk and Accreditation Director of Service Division Product Testing atDEKRA.About DEKRADEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 90 years. Founded in1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is todayone of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary ofDEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2019, DEKRA generatedsales totaling approximately 3.4 billion Euros. The company currently employsaround 44,000 people in more than 50 countries on all five continents. Withqualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, atwork and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expertappraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safetyconsultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well astraining courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthdayin 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world.http://www.dekra-product-safety.comContact:DEKRA Certification B.V.Anne van Vlaenderen+31 88 96 83323mailto:Anne.vanVlaenderen@dekra.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/4719418OTS: DEKRA SE