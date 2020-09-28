Indian Motorcycle Encourages Riders to Hand Down the Love of Riding With the eFTR Jr – An Electric Mini Replica of the Championship-Winning FTR750 Flat Tracker

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today announced its first electric youth offering – the eFTR Jr. A mini-replica of Indian Motorcycle’s American Flat Track championship-winning FTR750, the all-new electric mini-bike allows motorcycle lovers to hand down their passion for two wheels to aspiring young riders.

The all-new electric mini-bike is unique in its dynamic styling, allowing young riders to feel like a member of the iconic Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew that dominated flat track in the 1950’s and have won every championship since their return to the sport in 2017. Featuring two ride modes, low and high, a seat height of 23.5 inches, and a maximum weight of 175 pounds, the eFTR Jr can accommodate riders eight years and older when in low mode, and 13 and over in high mode. The bike’s telescopic front forks and mono-shock rear suspension provide a smooth, comfortable ride, while the bike’s rugged steel frame provides a durable structure for beginning riders. The eFTR Jr’s dual-disc brakes offer premium stopping power for increased control and rider confidence.

“Whether it was a father, mother, uncle or family friend, most motorcyclists have fond memories of the person that introduced them to riding, and that’s the spirit behind the eFTR Jr,” said Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle. “We wanted our first youth offering to be electric to provide a safe, simplistic and clean form of motorcycling for children, all wrapped up in the signature look of the FTR750. The eFTR Jr can kickstart a lifetime of riding memories for the whole family.”

Working in tandem with Razor USA, Indian Motorcycle’s product development team designed the eFTR Jr around Razor’s trusted and proven electric powertrain. The eFTR Jr’s 36-volt rechargeable battery will run for 140 minutes in low mode at 10 mph and 65 minutes in high mode at 15 mph.

Launching in parallel with the eFTR Jr, Indian Motorcycle is offering a brand-new line of protective youth apparel, including an eFTR Jr helmet, body armor, gloves, and an Indian Motorcycle Racing replica jersey. The eFTR Jr youth apparel collection features Indian Motorcycle Racing branding and has been designed for enhanced rider safety and protection.

Manufactured by Razor USA, the eFTR Jr is available online at IndianMotorcycle.com and Indian Motorcycle dealerships exclusively throughout US and Canada for $749.99 (USD) and $999.99 (CAD). Riders can learn more at IndianMotorcycle.com and on social media by following along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Indian Motorcycle Company is America’s First Motorcycle Company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.

