 

Indian Motorcycle Encourages Riders to Hand Down the Love of Riding With the eFTR Jr – An Electric Mini Replica of the Championship-Winning FTR750 Flat Tracker

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 17:15  |  48   |   |   

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today announced its first electric youth offering – the eFTR Jr. A mini-replica of Indian Motorcycle’s American Flat Track championship-winning FTR750, the all-new electric mini-bike allows motorcycle lovers to hand down their passion for two wheels to aspiring young riders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005219/en/

The eFTR Jr-- a mini-replica of Indian Motorcycle’s American Flat Track championship-winning FTR750. The all-new electric mini-bike allows motorcycle lovers to hand down their passion for two wheels to aspiring young riders. (Photo: Business Wire)

The eFTR Jr-- a mini-replica of Indian Motorcycle’s American Flat Track championship-winning FTR750. The all-new electric mini-bike allows motorcycle lovers to hand down their passion for two wheels to aspiring young riders. (Photo: Business Wire)

The all-new electric mini-bike is unique in its dynamic styling, allowing young riders to feel like a member of the iconic Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew that dominated flat track in the 1950’s and have won every championship since their return to the sport in 2017. Featuring two ride modes, low and high, a seat height of 23.5 inches, and a maximum weight of 175 pounds, the eFTR Jr can accommodate riders eight years and older when in low mode, and 13 and over in high mode. The bike’s telescopic front forks and mono-shock rear suspension provide a smooth, comfortable ride, while the bike’s rugged steel frame provides a durable structure for beginning riders. The eFTR Jr’s dual-disc brakes offer premium stopping power for increased control and rider confidence.

“Whether it was a father, mother, uncle or family friend, most motorcyclists have fond memories of the person that introduced them to riding, and that’s the spirit behind the eFTR Jr,” said Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle. “We wanted our first youth offering to be electric to provide a safe, simplistic and clean form of motorcycling for children, all wrapped up in the signature look of the FTR750. The eFTR Jr can kickstart a lifetime of riding memories for the whole family.”

Working in tandem with Razor USA, Indian Motorcycle’s product development team designed the eFTR Jr around Razor’s trusted and proven electric powertrain. The eFTR Jr’s 36-volt rechargeable battery will run for 140 minutes in low mode at 10 mph and 65 minutes in high mode at 15 mph.

Launching in parallel with the eFTR Jr, Indian Motorcycle is offering a brand-new line of protective youth apparel, including an eFTR Jr helmet, body armor, gloves, and an Indian Motorcycle Racing replica jersey. The eFTR Jr youth apparel collection features Indian Motorcycle Racing branding and has been designed for enhanced rider safety and protection.

Manufactured by Razor USA, the eFTR Jr is available online at IndianMotorcycle.com and Indian Motorcycle dealerships exclusively throughout US and Canada for $749.99 (USD) and $999.99 (CAD). Riders can learn more at IndianMotorcycle.com and on social media by following along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE

Indian Motorcycle Company is America’s First Motorcycle Company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.

INDIAN and INDIAN MOTORCYCLE are registered trademarks of Indian Motorcycle International, LLC. Always wear a helmet, protective clothing and eyewear and insist your passenger does the same. Ride within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read, understand and follow your owner’s manual. Never ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The eFTR Jr is not a race bike and is not street legal. Please check and respect local laws and regulations.

Polaris Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
GLNG LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Golar LNG Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
Polaris Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Call and Webcast
15.09.20
Indian Motorcycle’s 2021 Lineup Delivers Next-Level Technology & Robust Suite of New Accessories – Adds Indian Vintage Dark Horse, Roadmaster Limited
10.09.20
Polaris Teams Up With Green Bay Packers for One of a Kind Partnership

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.07.20
2
Polaris Introduces Industry-Leading Service Program to Make Powersports Ownership Easier, More Conve