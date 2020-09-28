 

9 Capital Corp. Announces Suspension in Trading of Shares

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9 Capital Corp. (the “Company”) today announced that effective at the market open on September 28, 2020 trading of the common shares of the Company, under the symbol “NCPL.P”, (the “Shares”) will be halted, and effective at the market open on September 30, 2020, the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) will be suspending trading of the Shares as a result of the Company, which is classified as a capital pool company (“CPC”) under the policies of the TSXV, not completing a Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) within 24 months of its date of listing. The Company will continue to seek a Qualifying Transaction in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and will provide further updates in due course.

About the Company

The Company is a CPC within the meaning of the policies of the TSXV that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC policies of the TSXV, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Cubitt President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel. (416) 479-5048

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements about the Company’s expectations regarding any proposed future Qualifying Transaction of the Company which are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.




