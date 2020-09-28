Insight School of Washington Offers New Middle School to Meet Increased Demand by Parents for Online School

Insight School of Washington (ISWA), a tuition-free online public-school previously serving students in grades 9-12 announced today that they will immediately open a Middle School for grades 6-8. The school is scheduled to open October 12 th and is currently accepting applications.

The surge of COVID nationwide has forced parents, and school districts, to rapidly rethink their education plans, even after schools have opened.

“Parents are still understandably nervous about sending their children to brick-and-mortar schools and are looking for solutions that will work for them right away,” said ISWA Head of School Cecily Kiester. “Because of the demand, we worked quickly with the District to provide this new solution for middle school parents across the state.”

ISWA, an online public-school program of the Quillayute Valley School District, has been serving Washington families for over 14 years.

“As we looked for options to help Washington families, we wanted to go with one that has a track record of success and isn’t just a recent solution,” said Diana Reaume, from Quillayute Valley School District.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. ISWA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

To learn more about ISWA’s new middle school, scheduling, and enrollment, please visit the FAQ page, or contact the school at https://wa.insightschools.net/.

About Insight School of Washington

Insight School of Washington (ISWA) is a full-time online public-school program of the Quillayute Valley School District serving Washington students in grades 6-12. As a public school, ISWA is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISWA, visit http://wa.insightschools.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005111/en/